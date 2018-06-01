Your Ceremony Gear-The Essentials

As DJs, we really just want to play music and make people dance. However, in recent years, we have become “sound guys”. Less and less people are getting married in churches. I’m not sure if there are less people involved in church, or if they do it for convenience, but I’m betting over 35% of our wedding customers also book us to do the sound for their actual wedding ceremony. In this blog, let’s talk about what you really need to have for your ceremony “rig”.

Good microphones. Hands down, this is where you need to spend your money. I can’t sit here and write this and recommend anything but Shure or Sennheiser. If you have had success with another brand, good for you, but I know for a fact and from years of experience that these brands are tried and true. Currently, I am using only Sennheiser EW100 series stuff for ALL of my mics. In your ceremony rig, you are going to want at least three mics. A lavaliere for the officiant, a lavaliere for the groom (which will pick up the bride) only if they are writing vows to each other and reading them, and then a hand held mic and stand (for a reader or singer).

Line mixer. A DJ mixer is not good for doing ceremonies. They just aren’t made for that. They don’t have enough inputs is the main reason. I have a one space line mixer with tons of inputs and outputs and it’s been great for keeping my rack small, but also allowing for unexpected things like a musician that brings a guitar, but not amplification. Another thing you will want on your mixer is some sort of cue or PFL (Pre-fader listen), so that you can put a mic on someone, mute them at the board but still be able to stick an ear bud in your ear and monitor that it’s working BEFORE they come walking down the aisle. I’ve made some last minute changes when hearing static in my ear that have saved ceremonies.

Paddle antennae. The antennae that come with the Sennheisers are OK, but if you really want to feel confident in not getting drop outs, upgrade to an antennae combiner and some paddle antennae. See Ben Stowe at NLFX for those.

8″ or 10″ speaker. I’ll be honest. Unless I’m doing a massive wedding ceremony (300+ folks), I usually use one EV ELX200 10″ speaker. It’s not dance music, you don’t have to blow heads off during a ceremony, like you do when folks are dancing.

Misc. I love my FastSet pop up table and scrim that goes over it. I set my rack on top of that, attached the paddle antenna, make a few connections and I’m up and running in less than ten minutes.

That’s about it! In a future blog, we will talk more about ceremonies. They are a very important of the wedding mobile DJ’s job these days! Good income too!

