X-Laser Releases Trifecta of Affordable, Capable Laser Fixtures – For DJs!

May 14, 2018 by Mobile Beat

X-LASER RELEASES TRIFECTA OF AFFORDABLE, CAPABLE LASER FIXTURES

X-Laser USA releases Mobile Beat Mercury, Skywriter HPX M-2 and Aurora Mojito to add to stable of accessible, affordable high-powered laser projectors.

Laurel, Md. – X-Laser USA began with the goal of making high-powered laser systems accessible and affordable for anyone who wanted to add dynamic laser effects to their lighting rig. With the 2017 release of their Mercury laser control system, X-Laser continues to make lasers accessible and easy to integrate for all sorts of lighting professionals. To coincide with celebrating their tenth year in operation, X-Laser has released three new laser systems that will add to the brand’s legacy as a democratizer of high-powered laser fixtures.

“We’re kind of going back to our roots with these new fixtures,” Adam Raugh, President of X-Laser, said. “The Mobile Beat Mercury adds our Mercury laser control system to our most popular model line, the Mobile Beat, the model that really helped us make a name for ourselves. And while our Skywriter series is a bit newer, the Skywriter HPX M-2 is the most affordable way to get Mercury control in a fixture that is truly road ready. Finally, the Aurora Mojito brings a fresh look to the entry-level laser market, and we’re really excited to see the response.”

The Mobile Beat Mercury (500mW) and Skywriter HPX M-2 (2000mW) are the two newest Mercury-enabled fixtures. They combine full-RGB color and 30K scanners with the full Mercury laser control feature suite that includes 400+ pre-installed gobos, eleven digital prisms with variable spacing, fully customizable gradient effects, a 0.08o to 45o zoom range, and DMX512, RDM, and Art-Net control. As with all Mercury-equipped fixtures, they are plug-and-play compatible with major lighting consoles including Avolites, grandMA, Hog, ChamSys, Elation, Martin, Jands Vista, ETC and more.

The Aurora Mojito joins X-Laser’s popular Aurora series of simple, safe and affordable DMX-only laser fixtures. With a bold, mint green color and dual apertures, the Aurora Mojito lets users add vivid, horizontal-only beam effects not found in other entry-level systems for an introductory price of less than $500.

Get more information on these new systems via www.x-laser.com or sales@x-laser.com .

Mobile Beat Mobile Beat (1747 Posts)

This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.


Filed Under: Lighting for Mobile DJs