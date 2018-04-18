Working in The Background

A lot of the work and development we do for our businesses is directly in the client’s view. New gear, clothes, marketing materials, and performance techniques are all things that are directly seen by the guests at our events. At my event last night, however, I learned about the importance of the things we do in the background in creating an unforgettable experience.

For as long as I’ve been in business, I’ve always used a single wireless microphone during the reception for announcements and toasts. Whether I was too cheap to buy a second or just didn’t see the need I’m not sure, but a few weeks ago I finally invested in a dual microphone unit. In the past, I was forced to run between my DJ booth and wherever else someone was speaking to hand off the microphone at multiple points during the night. It worked, but it looked awkward and wasn’t efficient. Last night was a totally different experience. I was able to stay behind my booth with my second microphone, announcing and bringing up music without any frazzled running or musical silences. I didn’t sell these clients a second microphone or even mention it to anyone during the planning or wedding, but I guarantee people noticed the how smoothly things ran.

For the end of the wedding, I had a goal to involve as many guests as possible in the couple’s last dance as possible. In the past, I would resort to obnoxiously asking for anyone not on the dancefloor to make their way over, with varying levels of success. At that point of the night, people are usually drunk enough that it has always been a fruitless cattle-herding show. Last night, I chose to walk around the venue during the second-to-last song and invite the guests personally to make their way to the dance floor for the couple’s last dance. The bride and groom didn’t see me do this, but the effect was astounding; a full dancefloor surrounding the couple as they danced to their final song.

This post isn’t about dual microphones or last dances; it’s about streamlining what we do in the background at our events to give our client’s a polished performance where things just seem to fall into place. While we may not overtly talk about these things with our clients, they are directly tied to the level of service we give to them. What do you do in the background to make your events more successful?

Jordan Nelson ( 46 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,500/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early DJ years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.