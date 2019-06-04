Why You Should Support Local DJ Organizations like the NJDJN

Recently Joe Bunn dropped an article on his top favorite DJ conventions to attend. They happen at various times throughout the year across the country. Each one unique and providing opportunities for all DJ’s to learn, network and grow their businesses. But what do you do during that down time in between conferences? How can you get a monthly dose of DJ camaraderie and learning? By finding and attending a local DJ meeting such as the New Jersey Disc Jockey Network (NJDJN). Local DJ organizations are nothing new. I first met Randy Bartlett and Dr. Drax at an ADJA get together in Boston about twenty years ago.

The NJDJN has been around for over twenty years. The current President Mike Wieder (author of Be The Difference Maker) invited me down to the May meeting in Edison New Jersey. DJ Rachel Lynch (featured in Mobile Beat Magazine recently ) gave a seminar on new trends in social media marketing (very informative). If you know Rachel (host of DJ Digital Tips), that means there was lots of laughing and pizza involved. Also the new DJ App Vibo was there and a rep from APE Labs who gave a very cool lighting demonstration. In attendance were DJ’s from Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and myself from Rhode Island.

The NJDJN is probably the biggest and most active local DJ group on the east coast. They meet on the second Tuesday of each month and usually have 30 or 40 attendees present. The meeting usually take place at the Crowne Plaza in Edison New Jersey. A medium size town with lots of hotels and restaurants. The Crowne Plaza is about two miles off the intersection of highway 287 and route 1 south. It took me about 5 hours to drive down from Rhode Island. The most unique thing the NJDJN does is stream it’s meetings live. For $20 you can “attend” online during the meeting or subscribe to their videos and watch content from previous meetings. Truly innovative. Mike Wieder told me that DJ’s from as far away as Texas, Nevada and Alaska have joined in online to participate.

The NJDJN has taken local chapter meetings to the next level. The road to their success has not been easy. Like many local chapter groups the NJDJN struggled with low membership at times, getting new speakers and providing interesting content each month. I asked Mike Wieder what the key to their current success was. His answer; “Planning, lots of planning and having a strong team in place”. They try to plan several months of speakers and content in advance. Mike Walter is presenting a seminar titled,”Generation Next, Marketing to Millennials” for June (going to be packed).

Many areas have local chapters of the ADJA or NAME or their own unique networking group. Get involved. Find a way to attend at least a few times per year. Local associations and groups are the life blood of the DJ world. Technology like streaming and Instagram Stories allow us to connect with and share ideas with DJ’s all over the world. There really is no excuse for not continually educating yourself in our profession. The resources are limitless. Keep yourself connected and in learning mode in between big conventions like Mobile Beat Las Vegas (MBLV24 passes on sale now – hint hint).

To find out more about the NJDJN visit them here:

https://www.facebook.com/NewJerseyDiscJockeyNetwork/ or here: https://njdjn.org/

Michael Cordeiro ( 85 Posts Mike Cordeiro is the owner of M.C. Entertainment. A small RI multi-op. Mike got his start in the entertainment field while stationed in Frankfurt Germany in 1990. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Entertainment & Event Management from Johnson & Wales University and has appeared on TLC’s Four Weddings, Toddler’s and Tiaras, Acting credits include Bleed for This, Equalizer 2, TV commercials, Music videos and several episodes of the new AMC series NOS4A2. Follow him at: www.michaeljcordeiro.com