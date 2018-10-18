Why We Fail As An Industry

October 18, 2018 by Michael Cordeiro

It’s no secret that everybody’s a DJ, right? Every event we do someone has to come up and tell us that their brother, cousin, dentist, barber, carpenter, mechanic, aunt, lawn care guy or neighbor is a DJ. It’s what people do to make some side cash. No training needed, just a Spotify account, disco ball and a system from “DJ in a Box”.

Being a DJ isn’t a “real” job, right? It’s not like you need a degree or certificate or something like that. ANY-body can do it. Maybe I’m over generalizing here, but we do have a tendency to shoot ourselves in the microphone. Case in point, about five months ago a video started to make the rounds from a “veteran” wedding DJ exposing the “lies” we tell all our brides.

In this video he breaks down all the ways we pretend to care, but basically we just show up and go through the motions to collect a paycheck. He also boasts that most DJ’s are trying to hook up with a bridesmaid or guest. SMH! After watching the whole video, swearing like a banshee and yelling at my screen; I tried to figure out why this happened.

I firmly believe that at no point in his DJ career did this person attend a conference, receive proper training or have a mentor. He backs up my conclusion by stating in the comment section of his video:

Is there truth in what he is saying? Yes. How many other people believe this of our industry? How many brides have seen this video and now have a low opinion of all of us? This video is why we fail. This type of mindset is a cancer. I absolutely do not blame the guy that made this video. If he is truly talking from personal experience, then there is something totally rancid festering unseen in the DJ world. There was no joy in his video. No love for what he was doing. Definitely no passion.
How we prevent this mindset is the responsibility of all of us. Those of us that have invested in training, conferences, workshops and networking know how wonderful our industry truly is. I feel totally blessed that I get share in wonderful celebrations and get paid to party every week instead of being stuck in a factory watching my life fade away.
How did this guy miss that message? I don’t know. I do suggest that each of you watch this video with an open mind, especially multi-op companies. Ask your staff if they feel this way or believe these things. If not, we’ll just keep failing.
Here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-dKRYAilM4&t=151s

Michael Cordeiro Michael Cordeiro (64 Posts)

Mike Cordeiro is the owner of M.C. Entertainment. A small RI multi-op. Mike got his start in the entertainment field while stationed in Frankfurt Germany in 1990. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Entertainment & Event Management from Johnson & Wales University and has appeared on TLC’s Four Weddings, hosted an episode of Toddler’s & Tiaras, and does background acting for movies.


