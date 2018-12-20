Why KPODJ is Great For Your DJ Business!

Mobile Beat writer, and DJ company owner, Jason Rubio, and his wife, Diana, are the owners/managers of Austin’s Best DJs & Photo Booths, based out of Austin, Texas. As one of the leading DJ & Austin photo booth rental companies, they always strive to do a great job at every wedding, quinceanera, or event that they are a part of. In order to do a great job, every DJ needs great equipment that can withstand the mobile DJ wear and tear, road use. Where to buy that DJ gear is totally up to you and your preferences, but today, I’m writing to let you know about KPODJ and why we use them for our business, and you should, too! By the way, NO, I was not paid by KPODJ or anyone to tell you about their business. I’m simply a happy customer and want to share this with you! 🙂
Why Choose KPODJ For Your DJ Business?
Whether it’s for uplighting, speakers, microphones, truss, pro lighting, or anything else they may need, they rely on KPODJ for many of their DJ equipment needs! KPODJ is perfect for small businesses, like yours! Whether you’re a one-person DJ business or a multi-op DJ company, KPODJ is perfect! What I like about KPODJ is that they truly understand their clients’ needs, since they started as a DJ service company, too! Many of today’s DJ gear companies have no clue what it’s like to actually be a DJ, doing gigs every weekend, but KPODJ owners and their staff know and can truly recommend products that are perfect for your needs. All of their customer representatives are DJ’s and music professionals, too! So if you have questions about the products, simply ask their professionals for help. There’s no need to Google it, or ask questions on DJ forums, so this can also save you time!
Perks of KPODJ
There are many perks to using KPODJ for your business needs. One of the main perks is their VIP account. It takes a few seconds to register on their site. You simply add your email, create a password, and you’re done. Next, you’ll confirm the email and boom, you’re a member! Once you’re a member, you’ll get exclusive discounts on all of their products. NO OTHER DJ equipment site offers this! You can save an average of about 22% on your DJ equipment, sometimes more! Who doesn’t like to save money on things they’re going to buy, anyway?
You may be thinking, okay, sure, you probably save on all the “no-name” brand stuff, but what about the big names, like QSC, Yamaha, ADJ, Chauvet, Global Truss, and all the other great suppliers? Well, you will save on all those names and everything else they offer. Again, this is not something any other supplier does! Also, everything listed is the price you’ll get (except VIP members get even better prices), plus expert help is just a phone call or chat message away. The warranties are also included on all products, too.
Free Shipping on KPODJ Products
What’s even better is that they offer FREE shipping. No need to pay a few hundred dollars per year to get free shipping! Free shipping can really save you a ton of money, especially on items that are large and are usually more to ship. You can go on other sites and try to order truss, and the shipping usually costs up to an extra $200 more! Some suppliers will fool you with “free shipping” and simply add the $200 shipping cost into the price. That’s not the case with KPODJ! Free shipping and great prices are always what you get!
I know the pictures may be hard to see, but basically, KPODJ offers the same Global Truss products, for a great price, and free shipping. Amazon has the same product, for a little more, but $63 shipping, and the other product for $200 more, plus “free shipping,” or they basically added the shipping costs to the price.
Easily Finance Your DJ Gear
I know DJ equipment is very expensive, especially great quality DJ equipment! We have spent well over $10,000 on our DJ equipment. We run a multi-op (several DJs working with our company) DJ business, so we have several sets of backup equipment, just in case. So when we found out about KPODJ and their great deals, of course, we were very happy to do business with KPODJ.
If buying all your DJ gear is too expensive, luckily, KPODJ offers financing! You can get “Bill Me Later” financing, through PayPal Credit (no PayPal account needed), you can split your order into 3, 6, or 12 equal payments by using Affirm Financing, which also offers no late fees, a simple payment structure, and it won’t affect your credit score. They also offer “Lease Financing” which offers affordable payments, and you’ll get approved in seconds! Also, your payments are 100% tax deductible! Lastly, they even offer layaway plans! You can pick your products, order them, pay as little or as much as you want, monthly, and then they’ll send your order, once it’s paid in full! This will let you work your gigs, and send payments in, after every gig. You’ll get the gear you dream of, easily!
Last, but not least, you can grab a free KPODJ shirt! All you have to do is go to their site and click on the “get your free shirt” button, or click the link, above. You simply have to copy/paste the code into a blog or forum, or your website blog, and you’ll get a free shirt!
Overall, these are the main reasons why I love KPODJ and I simply wanted to share the “secret” with you. Visit their site, sign up for their VIP membership, and start saving on your gear, today!
