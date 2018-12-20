Why KPODJ is Great For Your DJ Business!

Mobile Beat writer, and DJ company owner, Jason Rubio, and his wife, Diana, are the owners/managers of Austin’s Best DJs & Photo Booths, based out of Austin, Texas. As one of the leading DJ & Austin photo booth rental companies, they always strive to do a great job at every wedding, quinceanera, or event that they are a part of. In order to do a great job, every DJ needs great equipment that can withstand the mobile DJ wear and tear, road use. Where to buy that DJ gear is totally up to you and your preferences, but today, I’m writing to let you know about KPODJ and why we use them for our business, and you should, too! By the way, NO, I was not paid by KPODJ or anyone to tell you about their business. I’m simply a happy customer and want to share this with you! 🙂

Why Choose KPODJ For Your DJ Business?

Whether it’s for uplighting, speakers, microphones, truss, pro lighting, or anything else they may need, they rely on KPODJ for many of their DJ equipment needs! KPODJ is perfect for small businesses, like yours! Whether you’re a one-person DJ business or a multi-op DJ company, KPODJ is perfect! What I like about KPODJ is that they truly understand their clients’ needs, since they started as a DJ service company, too! Many of today’s DJ gear companies have no clue what it’s like to actually be a DJ, doing gigs every weekend, but KPODJ owners and their staff know and can truly recommend products that are perfect for your needs. All of their customer representatives are DJ’s and music professionals, too! So if you have questions about the products, simply ask their professionals for help. There’s no need to Google it, or ask questions on DJ forums, so this can also save you time!

Perks of KPODJ

There are many perks to using KPODJ for your business needs. One of the main perks is their VIP account. It takes a few seconds to register on their site. You simply add your email, create a password, and you’re done. Next, you’ll confirm the email and boom, you’re a member! Once you’re a member, you’ll get exclusive discounts on all of their products. NO OTHER DJ equipment site offers this! You can save an average of about 22% on your DJ equipment, sometimes more! Who doesn’t like to save money on things they’re going to buy, anyway?

You may be thinking, okay, sure, you probably save on all the “no-name” brand stuff, but what about the big names, like QSC, Yamaha, ADJ, Chauvet, Global Truss, and all the other great suppliers? Well, you will save on all those names and everything else they offer. Again, this is not something any other supplier does! Also, everything listed is the price you’ll get (except VIP members get even better prices), plus expert help is just a phone call or chat message away. The warranties are also included on all products, too.

Free Shipping on KPODJ Products