What’s your trajectory? What’s your path? I’ve seen a lot of different groups in the last week or so talking about different facets whether it be on the DJ side or MC side. It’s great that people are learning how to beat mix or wanting to improve their setup or wanting to get better sales or whatever the case may be. I encourage you to find a way to improve a skill set at least once a month.

When I say, what’s your trajectory…I’m really asking you where you’re going? If you don’t know where you’re going in your business then it’s like walking out of your house, hopping in your car and driving around aimlessly without putting in the destination into Google Maps or having a location of where you want to go. For a Sunday drive that may be cool, but for your life that’s probably not what you want to be and where you want to go.

What do you want to get out of this? Are you looking to eventually sell your business? Are you looking to affect as many lives as possible? Do you want to be the low price leader in your market or do you want to be the high priced leader in your market? What’s your goal what’s your end target and how does that apply to your business?

When you want to get somewhere in the car you ask for assistance from the source (Google Maps typically in this day and age). In business or for your goals, who can help you get there? We’ll explore this part of your trajectory in next week’s article.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 192 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.