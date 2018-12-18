What’s Your Trajectory Part 2

Last week we talked about trajectories in business and ran a comparison to driving around aimlessly in your car with no direction vs. going to the source (Google Maps) and getting direction for where you want to be. It’s the same in your business. What source are you going to?

First off, seek advice from those you trust and from those who have been where you want to go. Ideally, you’re looking for a coach. You can keep forging ahead on your own, but in order to maximize your time it’s better to have guidance from who can point you in the right direction. A mentor or a coach can save you strife from ways that they already tried and didn’t work for them. You may be able to cut your time in half or even greater than that in regards to getting where you want to go in a more efficient manner.

The coach or mentor should be your accountability partner and provide guidance to help you reach your written down goal. Your goal needs to be Specific, Measureable, Attainable, Results Driven and a Time Based (SMART) goal. Only then will you know if you’ve achieved it. It’s not enough to say “I want to take a course on learning how to beat mix.” What you need to say is “I want to complete Scratch Academy by the end of the first quarter of 2019 (March 30th, 2019). Then, state that goal to your mentor or coach. Ask them for guidance. Find a Scratch Academy near you. What? You don’t have the money. There you go…you just set yourself another goal to help you achieve the first goal. Now go get to work.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

