What’s Your Legacy Part 2

What’s Your Legacy?

We continue where we left off last week. I share this with you to hopefully inspire you. To realize that your next event is NOT just another gig. It’s NOT playing just another song. Your job is NOT just about playing music and making announcements. It’s about impacting people’s memories. Moving people emotionally. Changing lives for the better. Giving a Grandfather a moment; to share with his granddaughter and flash that knowing smile of his life’s work left behind. Creating a memory for a Mother who is in the middle of her life’s work. She can see from both sides of the hourglass in her daughter’s eyes and in her father’s eyes the legacy she continues on.



If you want deeper meaning and purpose behind what you do, what you create and perform each and every weekend…put yourself in your client’s shoes. How do they want to feel in each moment that you are creating with and for them? If you truly want to get to the CORE of these values and take your performance and therefore your clients memories to new heights then please seek out ADVANCED training. MarkFerrell.com and BillCreates.com are the two entities that I have studied from who have these core principles at heart and can help you grow from where you are to where you wish to be.



What’s YOUR legacy? What’s your clients wedding? Just a show up push play make some announcements? Or an event where purpose, meaning and LOVE come together to move people emotionally? These moments deserve MORE than JUST a DJ. Deliver more. Be More.



Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

