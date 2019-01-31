What’s Your Legacy Part 1

“My heart is filled with sorrow today but also great love and gratitude. We lost my dad Sunday evening. It was very unexpected, quick and a great shock to all of us! Kleo was an amazing man, filled with faith, integrity and a smile for everyone he met! If he met you once he remembered you forever and knew your story & probably your whole family’s story.



My mother was the love of his life and even after 57 years of marriage never let a day go by without a wake-up & good night kiss and an “I love you”! His children meant everything to him and he made great sacrifices throughout his life to make sure all five if us had everything we ever wanted! His grandchildren were the light of his life and as he held each one for the first time he cried tears of happiness!! He was blessed with 2 great-granddaughters before he left us and they will be taught what a wonderful man he was! Thank you Daddy for the love, life lessons and lasting memories! Have as many sweet rolls as you want now. I love you!”



This is the recent Facebook status I read from past Mother of the Bride Christine. (Yes…I’m even friends with past Mother of the Brides as well on FB) J Alison’s wedding happened less than two years ago. It was an extra special moment as Alison’s father died when she was just seven years old. This picture above….and Christine’s status update is WHY I do what I do. It’s WHY I’ve sought out additional training in the areas of sales, marketing and performanc

We’ll continue next week with some final thoughts on legacy and how it shapes you and your business.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

