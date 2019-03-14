This week we continue with “What’s Your IQ?, Part 2”. For example: We offer our clients planning meetings. OK that’s great. What’s the intriguing question here? If you’re a single op and you meet with your couples in advance or are a multi talent company that meets with their couples your intriguing question could be this. Wouldn’t you like to know whom you are handing a live microphone to in front of all of your friends and family? That question will have the person stop and think about that. It positions them there at their event…imagining someone on the microphone and now they will also think back to events they have attended and may remember a bad experience where the DJ on the mic was awful.

Here’s another. If one of the items you wrote down was timeline creation or event coordination (and you do provide that) then ask them “How will you be sure there is a smooth flow to your event?” They may say they’re unsure or they think things will just happen. Then encourage them to have one person in charge, someone to take the stress off of them. Ask them about other events they have attended and see if people knew what was happening when and if there was a smooth flow to the event or not.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

