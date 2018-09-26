What’s Your Free Time Worth To You?

September is always the busiest month for my business. After a hectic, packed summer of nonstop wedding season madness, September is the final big push to close out the bulk of the wedding season. As a single-op, finishing up my eighth and final event of the month last night was a good feeling, and despite having inquiries for this coming weekend, I’m choosing not to work. In fact, I’m not working for the next three weekends. That’s not to say I couldn’t have worked – I received inquiries for each of those weekends. However, none of those inquiries were ready or willing to pay the prices I’ve set for my company’s services, and I passed on those bookings. Why would I choose to give up three weeks of pay willingly?

It’s because I’ve come to appreciate the immense value of my free time. When I first began DJing, I would scramble in a race to the pricing bottom (especially during slower winter months) in order to fill every free weekend of my calendar. That meant giving discounts and lowering prices left and right simply to work as much as possible. My thought process was “Well I’d rather make $200 or $300 than nothing at all!” I enjoyed being busy, but I was making less and less despite putting in an ever-increasing amount of hours. Then things changed. With time and education, I learned how to find and develop my unique selling points and became firm in my now much higher-priced packages.

When potential clients asked for discounts, I ran through this question in my head – “Is doing this event for $_____ worth giving up this weekend with friends and family?” After working weekend after weekend during the summer, I realized that I would much rather spend an evening with my wife than rush to prepare for a last minute booking. For me, spending time on my hobbies or with my loved ones was worth so much more than a few hundred dollars. Time is the one resource we have that is never replenished, and sometimes it’s worth keeping a little chunk of it for ourselves.

Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,500/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early DJ years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.