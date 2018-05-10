What’s Your Experience Part 2

We continue from last week’s blog post regarding what a $20 3 egg omelet has to do with your business. 🙂

What does this experience have to do with you? Everything. What’s your presentation? Look at all of your service offerings and see if they are congruent. Does your website match the level of service you offer? Think like a bride or better yet, create a focus group from your past brides. How? Ask them. Most brides would LOVE to put themselves back into wedding planning mode even if it’s just for a few hours.

Once you have your focus group, ask them to rate upcoming marketing materials you plan to put out to put all of your services in line with each other in regards to quality and appearance. See what resonates with them and what doesn’t. Take care of the brides you surveyed afterwards by giving them each a gift card to their favorite restaurant. Trust me, it may seem a bit much to spend that kind of money but in the long run it will be worth it because you have had your target clients (past brides who believed in your service) review your materials and give you valuable input and insight as to what they liked and what they didn’t.

Now do your marketing materials (business card, website, brochure, bridal show display) equal where you are at in your marketplace? If not you may be sending the wrong message. For example if you are the highest priced entertainer in your market but your bridal show booth involves you standing behind it or worse yet just having brides fill out a slip without any engagement then you are probably not sending the right message and brides will get confused as to why you are priced at the top of the market but not representing yourself in the same fashion. As a recent bride told me at a bridal show when a DJ had back up to back up equipment there to perform at the fashion show “I don’t know why they bring 3rd rate equipment to sell to first rate brides”

Everything you do and offer makes an impression. Someone is always watching you when you are serving the public. Always make sure to put your best foot forward and ensure your marketing stays congruent with the level of service you are giving.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

