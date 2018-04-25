What makes an MC?

“I am also a very good host and MC. That way you don’t have to worry about making announcements over the mic.” This sentence finished off a recent post by a local DJ in one of the countless wedding facebook groups that I receive far too many notifications from. His haughtiness aside, does this DJ’s statement really portray all of the roles of an MC? Does being master of ceremonies simply require the confidence to speak on a microphone in front of people? I would enthusiastically say no, and you would most likely agree with me. So what really makes an MC? Here are 2 key components.

Training and Education

First and foremost, I believe that to truly embrace the role of the master of ceremonies we need to undergo some training. I don’t believe there is one definitive source of MC training; the various aspects of public speaking that can be learned are numerous. Enunciation, inflection, interaction, and improvisation are all components of a successful MC performance. Whether you find inspiration and education through books, videos, classes, or workshops, spending time training (the more the better) is an essential part of being an MC.

Practice and Experience

As with anything in the DJ world (or the world in general), perfect practice makes perfect. Being an MC doesn’t come with 100 events worth of “winging it.” It comes through many hours of rehearsal time in front of your bathroom mirror or impromptu grand entrances with your spouse in the living room. It comes with dozens of revisions to your opening lines and transitions, always aiming to create a fresh performance. While being 100% scripted isn’t optimal, having a catalog of rehearsed situations in your mind allows you to think better on your feet, a critical skill of an effective MC.

Being a master of ceremonies is so much more than saying “Ladies and gentlemen, at this time we are going to cut the wedding cake.” Anyone can say that! Being a master of ceremonies is a talent that is cultivated and developed; a talent that allows you to take ordinary or mundane situations and rituals and turn them into something unforgettable.

