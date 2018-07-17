Welcome To The Future Part 3

We continue this week with Part 3 of Welcome To The Future.

What are you doing for retirement? Now you may have a day job or another career that handles that for you, but that doesn’t mean that your DJ income shouldn’t supplement that effort. If being a DJ is your sole career, saving for your retirement is even MORE important.

A friend of mine who is VERY well known in the DJ industry recently retired and thanked myself and a couple other gentlemen for turning him on to Dave Ramsey. Even though he didn’t agree with everything Dave said, he took to heart the part about saving money for retirement and followed through on that part of Dave’s plan. Even though this man got a very late start on saving, he was able to save enough and retire from being a Mobile DJ. Kudos to him for doing so.

What’s your plan for this? I’d recommend starting out and taking $120 per week out of your retainer payments and setting this aside in a ROTH IRA. (Please consult your financial advisor for better information, this was just my start in saving for my own retirement and he or she may be able to put you on a better path than that). If you’re booking 52 events a year at $1200 average then that is only 10% of your income set aside for retirement, and a good start to go off on. Consult your Financial Advisor for more information. The earlier you start, the earlier you can retire and plan for your OWN future.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

