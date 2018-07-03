Welcome To The Future Part 1

Welcome To The Future

Many of us have been in the business a while and sometimes we get stuck in our ways and not necessarily have been thinking about the future. You MUST think about the future. Where are you going in your business? What are you doing for retirement? Who handles things if you suddenly pass?

What are you doing right now to ensure that you are creating a legacy for yourself? This is part of the reason why I moved from a single op company to a multi talent business. I’m a firm believer that you should leave things better than when you found them. If I just stayed as a one person operation and closed up shop in XX amount of years, then am I really leaving my area better than when I found it? Sure, you can argue we’ve had an impact on the area in a positive manner with many happy couples and families performed for however you aren’t leaving a legacy behind. You’re not leaving something that can live beyond you and pass on to the younger generation. It’s why I chose the name Taylored Weddings and not Mitch’s Music for my company name. Unless your name is Mitch, you’re less likely to make that investment.

Bottom line, you need to be forward thinking about the future or else your legacy won’t exist and time will just pass you by. We’ll continue this article next week with Part 2.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 146 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.