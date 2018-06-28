Wedding Marketing Strategy By Terry Lewis #3

Wedding Fairs

This is a favourite topic with many of my one-to-one and online students, so I’m going to dive deeper here and provide more content on this subject than I have with the other pipelines.

Let’s start by discovering what your beliefs are about wedding fairs. From the choices below, please circle the response you most closely relate to:

A: I’ve done wedding fairs in the past, but they don’t work for me, so I don’t invest in them anymore, they are a complete waste of time and money.

B: I want to exhibit at wedding fairs, but the ones I’ve done have been poorly attended by brides. If I knew where the busy ones where I would definitely hire a stand.

C: I rent spaces at wedding fairs and hope to get one or two bookings to cover the cost of my overheads. Any more is a bonus.

D: Wedding fairs are an abundant source of higher-paying brides. My goal is to book a considerable proportion of the brides who express an interest in me at a wedding fair, not on the day but as part of my follow-up process.

E: I have gone full circle, I have an abundance of ideal clients beating a path to my business, I no longer need this strategy.

No matter how you’ve responded, I know exactly how you feel because I have circled all 5 answers at various points along my timeline as a wedding creative. Today, without hesitation my answer is E, but if yours is not E (yet) don’t worry I can help.

If your response is A:

‘I’ve done wedding fairs in the past, but they don’t work for me, so I don’t invest in them anymore, they are a complete waste of time and money.’

Can I ask you to re-open your mind to a new frame of reference? I am here to tell you that some excellent wedding fairs are offering generous returns on investment. The insider secret is in knowing how to follow a strategic plan for identifying the best ones then extracting the maximum number of leads out of your fair on the day, read on, I’ve given ‘7 Steps to Attract & Book Brides at a Wedding Fair’ towards the end of this section.

If you circled B:

‘I want to exhibit at wedding fairs, but the ones I’ve done have been poorly attended to by brides. If I knew where the busy ones where I would definitely hire a stand.’

You will be much easier to help because you already know you should attend fairs, your circle of concern is in discovering where the decent ones are. Next week you learn how to seek them out

