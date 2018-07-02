Wedding Marketing Strategies by Terry Lewis #1

Google Organic Listings

Google is the world’s favourite search engine, it’s where most internet savvy, higher paying brides and grooms go to find the suppliers they need for a fantastic wedding. If you cannot be found quickly on Google, you will be leaving money on the table for your competitors to scoop up.

Make it your goal to organically dominate the first page of Google (and other popular search engines like Yahoo) for the keywords you want to be found for. Do not be discouraged by people who tell you ‘It can’t be done’. I’m here to tell you that it can and has been done by others, remember, what one man or woman has done another man or woman can do – but it does require persistent action. So let me give you some examples. My dear friend Hollie Kamel set up a wedding singer business and knew the importance of a top ranking. She diligently studied and applied white hat SEO and social media strategies and in just 9 months, went from being nowhere to oscillating through positions 1-3 on the first page of Google for the keyword search terms she wanted to be found for.

Never let the words of others fix a false ceiling above your head, constantly breakthrough. If your Google position sucks, and you don’t have the time or skills to SEO your website, hire an expert with a proven track record to do it for you and aim for the top spot. Someone has to dominate, and that person has to be you.

Let me share with you two personal experiences. Prior to finding my place in the wedding industry, I ran a salsa promotions company called Salsa Chillout and through the long-term application of white hat strategies under the guidance of a SEO expert, our company dominated the first page of Google for the search terms we wanted to be found for: ‘Salsa in Essex’, ‘Salsa lessons in Essex’, and ‘Salsa dance shoes’. In fact, the SEO techniques for the dance shoe arm of our company was so effective, we out-ranked the company brands whose shoes we sold!

I also helped set up Mwah! Catering, a Caribbean wedding catering company and got it ranked number one for the search term ‘Caribbean wedding catering’. The spin-off allowed us to work alongside TV celebrity chef Levi Roots at the Notting Hill Carnival, and to go on to serve a host of household named celebrities.

Do the same for your wedding business, out-rank your competitors, soar above them on Google, and dominate your ground if you want to get a stream of online enquiries.

Having a brilliant website that adds value, solves the problems of brides and grooms, and ranks highly on Google is a solution you should crave. It’s a surefire way to install a pipeline pumping higher paying brides into your phone or computer.

Join my free seminar if you want to change your price and increase wedding bookings.

Six months from now how would you like to go into meetings knowing brides and grooms would book you more often than not, and at higher prices than you charge today? If so visit my FREE webinar www.weddingmarketingmastery.co.uk

Terry Lewis ( 53 Posts Terry Lewis Biography 2009 I started my professional wedding DJ career. 2011 – 2014 I won 6 Best Wedding DJ Awards, including Best Wedding DJ in England. During this period I also became a preferred supplier at more than 50 venues from Mayfair in London to the suburbs. And had the honour of performing at international weddings. 2015 – Date I sit as a judge for the Wedding Industry Awards (the largest and most respected in the UK), and as a condition of accepting the role, I am no longer permitted to compete. 2015 I began my keynote speaking career at BPM Birmingham run by Mark Walsh & Eddie Short. Since then I have given motivational and educational talks at DJ associations such as NADJ and for leading Wedding Industry Networking groups. 2015 To facilitate my role as a mentor and coach, I launched a new company called Wedding Marketing Mastery, and created a world class 1-1 training program. It’s built from the ground up and designed to oversubscribe a wedding suppliers business at above average fees. 2016 I published my 1st book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’ – Available on Amazon and read from London to Sydney. About my training I realised that to get above average results in the DJ and wedding industry, you need to help those you serve, get what they want to get. If you can do this in a remarkable way you will succeed in any endeavour. About me I am a father to four children and 2 step children. I am in love with my wonderful partner Julie whose support I could not do without. We love travel, entertainment and fine wines! I am also the co-founder of The GAAP Orphanage Foundation, our work helps orphans and abandoned children in Africa.