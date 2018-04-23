Wedding Marketing Mastery Insider Guide

“I’ve discovered so many wedding professionals struggling to get booked when they needn’t”

Once upon a time, I was just like them.

If you had met me in the summer of 2010, you would have found me exhausted, working as many under-paid weddings as I could; I had to because I’d not yet learnt how to articulate the value in my wedding services. I needed every penny I could get to support my two girls and two boys.

Tired, I remember sitting in my home office next to the family room wondering:

“Why couldn’t I get booked by high-paying brides and grooms like the successful wedding suppliers?”

I knew until I could answer that question, nothing would change.

I can remember my son Brandon who was 16 at the time leaning against the office wall saying:

“Dad, why don’t you just offer your services to people who will pay more?”

I told him I would if I knew where they were.

“So why don’t you go and find them?” – Kids can be such smart-Alecs’ right? Lol.

With nothing smarter to come back with I replied, it wasn’t as simple as that and left it alone. Brandon went off, probably to antagonise his 11-year old brother Jordan. But my son’s poignant question kept rebounding in my head.

It took years of trial and error before I found the answer, but little did I know it would change my life.

The change-maker

I was eventually able to increase my prices ten-fold while being able to turn away more than fifty enquiries each year due to already being booked. I became a multi-wedding award winner, appeared in local newspapers, was interviewed by industry magazines and invited to speak at national and international wedding conferences.

When I think back, I wonder what made the change for me?

There were other wedding professionals more talented than I, with better industry connections, and much more handsome :).

So what was my catalyst for change?

Funnily enough, I’m using it right now!

Marketing through Storytelling, or MarkeTelling as I like to call it.

MarkeTelling exclusively to discerning brides and grooms (and not everybody getting married) was the one thing that had the biggest impact on my wedding career. MarkeTelling got me booked at destination weddings, MarkeTelling got me on seminar stages in Dubai and Las Vegas and MarkeTelling helped me mentor hundreds of wedding professionals.

If you want to improve your prices and number of bookings and be the type of wedding supplier couples rush to book, then commit to mastering the art of MarkeTelling, by:

Telling your story to brides and grooms in a way that warms them to you because couples don’t solely buy your services, they buy into how your unique story will help them achieve what they want.

Positioning yourself as the expert offering the best choice.

Learning how to break down what you do in a language brides and grooms understand, resonate and fall in love with.

Articulating value and conveying worth in such compelling terms that engaged couples rush to book you even though your prices are way above average.

If you want to improve your booking rates and fees, and you want to become the type of wedding professional engaged couples rush to book, then make a commitment to mastering the art of MarkeTelling.

Introducing the Wedding Marketing Insiders Guide by Terry Lewis

Why learn wedding marketing from me?

I know the buying triggers working RIGHT NOW that motivate luxury brides to book. I know the winning formula to FILL your calendar with as much work as you want. And I know how to BREAK IT DOWN into a proven step by step system that you can UNDERSTAND and implement QUICKLY. I’ve taught wedding professionals from 30+ countries including Canada, America, UK, Scotland, Switzerland, Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Italy, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Thailand, Bali and Australia. I’ve got proven results for wedding professionals like Melissa Barban who said:

“…I’ve put [Wedding Marketing Mastery] into practice, and last year when I looked at what I had on the books I had eight weddings… right now we have 40!… I’ve increased my prices three times since doing [Wedding Marketing Mastery] and sold more bookings and got more amounts of money for those bookings, the return on investment is well worth it for sure… We have booked approximately 80% more weddings as a result of [Wedding Marketing Mastery].”

If you want to go even deeper much quicker into Wedding Marketing Mastery click, the button below:

Terry Lewis ( 44 Posts Terry Lewis Biography 2009 I started my professional wedding DJ career. 2011 – 2014 I won 6 Best Wedding DJ Awards, including Best Wedding DJ in England. During this period I also became a preferred supplier at more than 50 venues from Mayfair in London to the suburbs. And had the honour of performing at international weddings. 2015 – Date I sit as a judge for the Wedding Industry Awards (the largest and most respected in the UK), and as a condition of accepting the role, I am no longer permitted to compete. 2015 I began my keynote speaking career at BPM Birmingham run by Mark Walsh & Eddie Short. Since then I have given motivational and educational talks at DJ associations such as NADJ and for leading Wedding Industry Networking groups. 2015 To facilitate my role as a mentor and coach, I launched a new company called Wedding Marketing Mastery, and created a world class 1-1 training program. It’s built from the ground up and designed to oversubscribe a wedding suppliers business at above average fees. 2016 I published my 1st book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’ – Available on Amazon and read from London to Sydney. About my training I realised that to get above average results in the DJ and wedding industry, you need to help those you serve, get what they want to get. If you can do this in a remarkable way you will succeed in any endeavour. About me I am a father to four children and 2 step children. I am in love with my wonderful partner Julie whose support I could not do without. We love travel, entertainment and fine wines! I am also the co-founder of The GAAP Orphanage Foundation, our work helps orphans and abandoned children in Africa.