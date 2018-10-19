Wedding DJ Marketing Tips Made Easy By Terry Lewis #15

Cont. from last week…

Tony Robbins and Brendon Burchard are both mentors to whom I will be forever thankful to because of the wisdom they taught me including their guidance on not going through a ‘to do list’ daily for the sake of being busy; instead they got me focused on the outcomes I needed to achieve daily, weekly and monthly to mark progress on my business. They got me to carry out whatever activities were necessary to get the desired results with the minimum of distractions. With their help, I got comfortable putting my phone on the ‘do not disturb’ setting during my ‘Money Hours’ so I could maximise productivity. I got more done by blocking periods of time out to focus on a single task instead of multitasking, and by focusing on one single project or task at a time, I began to get measurable results that moved the needle of my wedding business forward. I owned up to the fact that the regular non-urgent interruptions created by email and social media alerts prevented me from completing my daily priorities and actually diverted me from working on the priorities of other people. I learnt to come back to emails, voicemails and other notifications during once I had done what I needed to do to take care of my own house. And this was one of the biggest disciplines I practised that sent my business north, and it has the power to do the same for you; you just need to be open to giving it a try. Most people will happily wait a few hours for a response to a request, and still thank you for your quick reply.

You owe it to yourself, your business and to the people who depend on you for their standard of living to stop the impulsive knee-jerk reactions to the ‘instructions’ of others the minute they ping into your computer or phone.

Let me put it another way, imagine you are driving your car and plan a route from A to B and every few moments a pedestrian holds up a massive sign saying “At the next junction turn left”, or “Turn right” or “Make a U-turn”, and you do. How long do you think it will take to get you to B, if you get there at all!

Well, each time you allow an alert to interrupt your workflow; this is precisely what you are doing. Yes, sometimes an urgent message pings in demanding a response but I’m not talking about those. The problem comes when you stop working on your priorities and start working on other people’s priorities the moment they land in your inbox.

This is one of the fastest ways to dilute your productivity and allow others to derail you, effectively sucking the oxygen out of your business.

If you rarely fulfil the priorities you set yourself at end of each day, you may be because your boss is really your inbox, because IT and not you, directed your day.

If this speaks directly to you, let me ask you something: “If you don’t drive your business forward intelligently from A to B, who will?”

If this question presents a moment of truth for you, as it once did for me, promise yourself you will change in this instant, because the success of your wedding business depends on, and is inextricably linked to the sum total of your daily achievements.

To be cont. next week…

Are you a Manic Marketeer! I was a decade ago! Like most wedding professionals I thought if I’m going to get booked I have to be visible everywhere. I posted on Facebook and Twitter. I beat the bushes for clients at wedding fairs, I SEO’d my website, purchased leads from wedding directories. I was marketing like crazy! And was exhausted.

Terry Lewis ( 68 Posts Terry Lewis Biography 2009 I started my professional wedding DJ career. 2011 – 2014 I won 6 Best Wedding DJ Awards, including Best Wedding DJ in England. During this period I also became a preferred supplier at more than 50 venues from Mayfair in London to the suburbs. And had the honour of performing at international weddings. 2015 – Date I sit as a judge for the Wedding Industry Awards (the largest and most respected in the UK), and as a condition of accepting the role, I am no longer permitted to compete. 2015 I began my keynote speaking career at BPM Birmingham run by Mark Walsh & Eddie Short. Since then I have given motivational and educational talks at DJ associations such as NADJ and for leading Wedding Industry Networking groups. 2015 To facilitate my role as a mentor and coach, I launched a new company called Wedding Marketing Mastery, and created a world class 1-1 training program. It’s built from the ground up and designed to oversubscribe a wedding suppliers business at above average fees. 2016 I published my 1st book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’ – Available on Amazon and read from London to Sydney. About my training I realised that to get above average results in the DJ and wedding industry, you need to help those you serve, get what they want to get. If you can do this in a remarkable way you will succeed in any endeavour. About me I am a father to four children and 2 step children. I am in love with my wonderful partner Julie whose support I could not do without. We love travel, entertainment and fine wines! I am also the co-founder of The GAAP Orphanage Foundation, our work helps orphans and abandoned children in Africa.