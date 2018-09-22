Wedding DJ Marketing Tips Made Easy By Terry Lewis #11

Cont. from last week…

Always use ‘slow down boxes’ for email capture to prevent prospects scribbling eligibly. The amount of ambiguous email address I got in my early years was so frustrating, there I was sat down and ready to follow-up by email, and I had no idea what the scrawl in front of me said. I’m sharing this with you because I don’t want you to go through a similar annoyance. If you are tech savvy reduce the possibility of errors even further by getting prospective clients to fill in their data on a tablet or laptop at the fair.

Paid leads

Buying leads from online wedding directories is a very useful way to get in front of your avatar. If you have calendar gaps and need to accelerate your booking rate of higher paying brides, buy leads.

Back in my early years, when I was uninformed, still dragging buckets, and before the top four segments of my marketing pyramid began to bear low hanging fruit, one of the most successful strategies I stumbled upon was lead purchasing from online wedding directories and I can credit them in going a long way in helping me to survive during my most profound financial struggle. I have a much-reduced need for them today because of the effectiveness of my current marketing pyramid but back then I purchased around 70 or so leads a month providing an essential pipeline of prospects. I still dragged buckets though because I had not yet discovered the power of a CRM for the scheduling and auto-responding of emails. I became a slave to admin, and I eventually caved in under the weight of manually managing hundreds of leads which lead to embarrassing errors like emailing or calling prospects inappropriately because I failed to update their status correctly. Learn from my mistake – to make directory lead purchasing work for you, you must get a CRM. The two go hand in glove, it is a poor use of your valuable time to drag buckets by managing your database manually.

Remember qualified leads and new business are the lifeblood of your wedding business; without them, you will experience cashflow and then personal problems. If your business is in its infancy and you are struggling to get enquiries organically, buy leads in the interim to see you through.

In the past, I have personally used UK Bride, The Wedding Guide, Confetti, Wedding Leads, Guides for Brides and Hitched, but there are many other options open to you, and this list is by no means extensive or conclusive. Research several wedding directories, test and measure the quality of their data in small amounts until you find a company that works for you. Don’t go in big from the start because if the data source does not work for you, you will be locked in for the duration of your contract. Test with the minimum number of leads for the first two months and only if it works should you scale up.

To be cont. next week…



THE MANIC MARKETEER

