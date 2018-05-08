Ways To Be Kind Part 2

Last week I talked about the connection that was developed between Jeremy Brech and myself and how it kind of started unkind, but quickly transitioned. I’d like to share and highlight another example of being kind and how that has impacted a marketplace.

Dean Carlson is a fellow writer and speaker in the DJ industry, and has trained dozens if not hundreds of DJs over the years. He spoke at Midwest DJs Live 9, and while it wasn’t the entire focus of his talk, he had a strong conversation about mentorship. In his talk Dean stated he had three different competitors, people that he has trained in the industry, go off and open their own businesses. On one hand, that’s a proud moment that you helped someone get ahead, you helped them better themselves. On the other hand, you have now trained your “competition”. Is that how it should be looked at? Many would argue personal is personal and business is business. I have had the same thoughts. I believe it’s about respect. If the past fellow DJ that you trained wants to go out on their own, there’s a certain way to go about it upon leaving a company’s employ.

How does that relate to being kind? Being kind comes in because Dean took the high road. He wasn’t looking for “an eye for an eye.” He’s proud of the fact of what he helped create, improving his market by training talent, even though they now occasionally compete for clients. Dean is looking at the bigger picture, the industry as a whole, even outside of his market. It’s a very interesting dichotomy of business owner, friend, and fellow DJ. Dean’s a great man and I applaud him for taking the high road.

Are you in a similar situation? Are you being a Dean or are you being a Richard? ;). Choose kindness.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

