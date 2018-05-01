Ways To Be Kind Part 1

In any moment, one can change a life. At Midwest DJs Live 9 last year I shared a story during Vickie Musni and my Creating Connections seminar. The story I shared is about the first time I met a now good friend of mine and how that relationship developed after our first meeting. I’ll share that with you now.

The place was Mobile Beat Las Vegas 2010 I believe I was at the WEDGuild Open House in the back of the room at a table with my very first product for sale on it, Sales Success from A to Z audio mp3. A guy approached the table and grabbed one of my CDs off the table. turned to him and said “Dude it’s 15 bucks.” in a fairly short tone. He put it down, looked at it and then he asked me about it again. That started a conversation between us about his business and where he wanted to take it, and led to specifically why he was at MBLV that year. He was working part-time in his DJ business and wanted to take his company to the next level and maybe even someday full-time.

From there I introduced him to my friend Bill Hermann who also recommended he take a Marbecca Method workshop. He did, and in turn ended up bringing the Ferrells in to his market of Sioux Falls and assisting many other DJs in his market to help take their workshops and together raise the level of performances of DJs in their market. He’s been world renowned for his work as a lighting designer, and I’m proud to say that it was all from a quick retort to a $15 CD at the WEDGuild Open House.

I’ll share another situation and discuss if it’s what YOU should be doing next week.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

