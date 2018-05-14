VocoPro Delivers New Rechargeable Compact Line Array Karaoke/PA System

LOS ANGELES, Calif. May 9, 2018—For DJs, karaoke hosts, karaoke enthusiasts, singer/songwriters and bands seeking a quality rechargeable, portable PA system, audio leader VocoPro delivers its new DrifterTM system.

The Drifter’s groundbreaking convertible design compresses line array speakers into a rechargeable 120-watt, all-in-one karaoke and PA system. Tower-style, line array PA systems offer better coverage of sound and have traditionally been very expensive and out of the reach of many singers and bands, but VocoPro’s new Drifter brings the portability and power of this type of system at a lower price than previously available in the market.

Features:

120 Watts Line array design covers wider area with more details sound

4-6 Hour Rechargeable battery so unit can be placed anywhere with or without electrical outlet

Great for DJ, karaoke, meetings, singer/songwriters and bands

Multi-Color LED Light, with ON/OFF switch, that dances to the beat

Get hours of Music entertainment from units built-in Bluetooth, USB MP3 player, FM and line input

Sing with thousands of karaoke songs on YouTube via Bluetooth with your tablet or phone

Jam along with two mic inputs and two guitar inputs

Professional echo effect for microphone

Includes one professional-quality wired microphone

Pricing for VocoPro Drifter System

MAP: $299.00 USD

Retail: $399.00 USD

About VocoPro

VocoPro is a California-based professional audio company that was founded in 1991. For more than two decades, the VocoPro name has been synonymous with professional karaoke systems, and still holds the number one spot for high-end professional karaoke products. Providing the highest level of customer service in the industry, VocoPro understands that it takes more than a great product to keep a customer happy. A few of their many “world’s first” designs include an all-in-one entertainment P.A. system, and a dual tray multi-format hard drive player. In addition to their many innovations, VocoPro’s multi-channel wireless microphones systems reign as the top-sellers for most major music retailers. For more information about VocoPro, please visit www.vocopro.com.

Mobile Beat ( 1747 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.