VocoPro Delivers New 15” Powered DJ/Karaoke Party Speaker With RGB Derby Light

LOS ANGELES, Calif. Dec. 10, 2018—For karaoke singers and musicians seeking an all-in-one powered speaker with professional DJ light show, audio leader VocoPro today announced its new Thunder-1500.

Billed as a total entertainment solution, Vocopro’s Thunder-1500 powered speaker combines a powered speaker with professional DJ lights adding vivid light shows effortlessly to any club or home setting. The audience will feel the music when the 15-inch woofer pumps out 1,000 watts of peak power* The built-in LED derby light flashes out professional light shows that dance to the sound of the music. All Thunder series models are battery powered and have both guitar and microphone inputs. Thunder speakers can also be linked wirelessly via built-in Bluetooth or an RCA signal cable OR through a wireless speaker transmitter/receiver. VocoPro also offers a 12-inch speaker model in this series called the Thunder-1200.

Features:

New generation of DJ/Karaoke party speaker with both professional derby light and RGB woofer light

1,000 watt peak power (120W RMS) producing balanced highs, mids and lows for indoor or outdoor use

Built-in mixer/preamp supports microphone and guitar

Supports Bluetooth / line / USB / SD /TF/FM For the ultimate playback diversity

Battery powered for hours of playback, also can be powered from 110V wall outlet or 12V DC car adapter*

*Car adapter not included

High-res image here:

Pricing for VocoPro Thunder-1500

MAP: $279.00 USD

Retail: $339.00 USD

Pricing for VocoPro Thunder-1200

MAP: $229.00 USD

Retail: $279.00 USD

About VocoPro

VocoPro is a California-based professional audio company that was founded in 1991. For more than two decades, the VocoPro name has been synonymous with professional karaoke systems, and still holds the number one spot for high-end professional karaoke products. Providing the highest level of customer service in the industry, VocoPro understands that it takes more than a great product to keep a customer happy. A few of their many “world’s first” designs include an all-in-one entertainment P.A. system, and a dual tray multi-format hard drive player. In addition to their many innovations, VocoPro’s multi-channel wireless microphones systems reign as the top-sellers for most major music retailers. For more information about VocoPro, please visit www.vocopro.com.

