VirtualDJ 2020 – the Smarter Choice

Miami, Florida September 22, 2019 — Atomix Productions has released the latest version of their flagship DJ software: VirtualDJ 2020.

VirtualDJ 2020 continues to build upon the excellent reputation of VirtualDJ as having the most innovative features, and introduces a new workflow and layouts to cater to all sorts of DJs, from beginners to skilled professionals.

While VirtualDJ has historically been the uncontested leader on the mobile DJ market, VirtualDJ 2020 reaffirms being a serious contender for the club DJs and producers market. Its fresh look and new intuitive workflow will help users from all backgrounds to perform better, while some innovative features also cater to all groups: From the new powerful Event Scheduler that mobile DJs and radio DJs will love, to the unique Advanced Harmonic Mixing that can instantly pitch-shift any song to be mixed harmonically.

Stephane Clavel, Atomix Productions’ CEO said, “VirtualDJ’s goal has always been to use technology to push the boundaries of what DJs can achieve. With VirtualDJ 2020, we wanted to make sure that DJs currently using a competitor software could transition to VirtualDJ effortlessly, and immediately understand why using VirtualDJ is actually the smarter choice “

About Atomix Productions: Atomix Productions has been at the forefront of the DJ software revolution since 1996, and introduced most of the technological advances that shaped today’s DJ software market. Its flagship product VirtualDJ has been downloaded by more than 100,000,000 users worldwide, making it the most used DJ software in the world.

