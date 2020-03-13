URGENT MBLV24 Update: Live Show Cancelled; Seminars to be Streamed

URGENT UPDATE: Mobile Beat Las Vegas 24 Cancelled

Live Show Cancelled; Seminars to Be Streamed

Mobile Beat Las Vegas 24 (MBLV24) Has Been Cancelled… The quickly evolving coronavirus crisis has led to a critical mass of cancellations by exhibitors and pass-holders, which has made it impractical to proceed with the show as planned. We realize that, although Las Vegas has not yet seen a major direct impact from the coronavirus, an increasing number of other factors have come into play that make air travel and hosting a large gathering of people both inadvisable. The declaration of a world-wide pandemic by the World Health Organization, and the declaration of a national emergency by the federal government have also influenced the decision to cancel the event. Details will follow on how registrations and other contracts related to the show will be handled.

MBLV24 Still Bringing DJs Together Via Live-Streamed Event, Free to All

In lieu of the live event, Mobile Beat Las Vegas speakers will be teaming up to present their seminar material live online. Show staff members are working on setting up an event using a large-scale webinar system. This “virtual” Mobile Beat event will be available, free of charge, to all interested DJs. Full details to follow on how to access this unprecedented offering.