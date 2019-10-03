Two Ways and Two Words To Be More Able Part 1

Two ways and Two words to be more Able

When one hears that question, they may think immediately to if they are “able-bodied”? Or they may think of someone asking them to do something and if they can fit it into their busy schedule or not. Those are true thoughts but I would encourage you to start thinking of “able” in a different context.



Personable



Are you personable? Do your actions or words resonate with people? How do you move people emotionally? How can you ensure you are more personable to those you come into contact with on a daily basis? Let’s get down to the nitty gritty of how to connect with someone and be more personable.



What are the 2 most important words in connecting? What might you say to become more personable? Words you can use to draw out what is important to someone?



Really…and?



People love to share stories. When you use the 2 most important words in connecting you genuinely become interested. You want to know more. You gain a deeper level of connection because the person speaking feels engaged and they will go on with their story in greater detail, sharing more intimate details of the situation and providing you with a greater opportunity to connect on a different subject matter or in a different way.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

