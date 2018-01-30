Trust The Process Part Three

In the first two parts of this series we discussed ways to stay top of mind with your clients and also how to specifically define your process to your client. Specifically, when do you create your timeline? When are your planning meetings? How many do you have? Are forms filled out online or another way? My only encouragement is to have a process and have it defined to your client in a way that they understand completely.

Write out your process entirely, from the moment they sign an agreement to when you send their review. Make a road map of the exact steps a client takes to go through your full funnel in your business. Write out even some of the little steps that may seem like a no-brainer, because trust me, they may not seem so easy to someone else. This way if/when you bring someone else into your business or hire a new employee, they will know exactly what is expected of them at every single step along the way.

When communicating the process with your client be sure to speak in ways that benefit the client. Know what your client truly wants out of your service. For some, that’s the opportunity to show up, relax and enjoy their event knowing everything is handled. For others, it’s having an AMAZING DJ and/or MC there to rock their party. Some clients want more control over the timeline and flow of the event, others don’t. Bottom line, communication isn’t optional and it’s important for everyone to be on the same team working toward a common goal of a successful event.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 103 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.