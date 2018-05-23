Getting on a local venue preferred list can be like gold to many wedding providers. Because the venue is often one of the first major wedding-related purchases a couples makes, if not the first, it’s also where many couples turn for recommendations on other local vendors to consider. When your name is on that list, you can get a stream of new prospects effortlessly coming to your business without any advertising costs.

So, as a venue owner, it’s probably not surprising that a question I am often asked by vendors is how to get on our venue’s preferred vendor list. Since every wedding supplier we recommend reflects on us, we are very particular about who we refer and have often built up relationships for years before adding someone to our list.

Still, there is always room for a new supplier. As new, hip professionals appear on the scene and more seasoned businesses decide to retire, venue preferred lists can evolve.

So if you are looking to position yourself well for that next DJ opening on your local wedding venue’s preferred list, here are a few tips I can share from my own personal experience regarding what we look for in a DJ. Some may seem rather obvious, but they are critical for winning favor with a venue, nonetheless.

Top Tips on How to Get On Venue Preferred Lists

Showcase your skills at an open house or vendor night

If you haven’t yet been booked by a couple to play music at a venue you’d like to build a relationship with, then you will need to find another way to showcase your talents to the venue. Many venues have an open house or vendor night and it’s possible they might be open to letting new vendors contribute services. Offer to DJ one of these events complimentary in order to demonstrate the quality of your work and what you can do.

Communicate well with a venue’s event coordinator

When you do get booked by a couple, remember to stay in constant contact with the venue’s event coordinator, not just with the couple. Compare notes, share itineraries and ensure that you are on the same page with regards to timing, transitions etc.

Get to know the staff

Introduce yourself to all the staff at the venue and be friendly. A venue will be more likely to refer you if the entire staff had a great impression of you as a professional.

Be charismatic

The couple wants their guests to have a good time, and the venue will want to see that, too. Play the music that gets people up on the dance floor, and be friendly and sociable with the guests, as needed.

Look fantastic

We all know that personal presentation really matters at weddings. Everyone there will be looking their best and, as suppliers, we need to follow suit. As always, dress appropriately for the occasion, and ensure that equipment looks fresh too, not beat up. Your appearance will make a big difference to the impression you make.

Be organized

Get there early, be efficient and tidy as you set things up, and ensure that you’re ready to go at least an hour prior to the start of the event. It will give the venue coordinator peace of mind knowing that everything is in place with plenty of time to spare and raise their confidence in your professionalism.

Be great at what you do!

It probably goes without saying that a venue wants to see that you know your stuff and are awesome at your job. Having a wide knowledge of music that allows you to play the right songs at the right time in order to keep guests happy and dancing is a must. But it’s also really important to be a good MC; reading the crowd, bringing a nice energy to the atmosphere and helping the venue keep the timeline on track.

It doesn’t hurt to ask the venue you have in mind what they are looking for in a DJ that would qualify you for their preferred list. While I like to see all of the above qualities in our DJs, your local venues may have a slightly different set of criteria. Don’t be afraid to reach out and express your enthusiasm for their venue and a desire to build a relationship. It may not happen overnight, but it’s possible with communication and persistence.

Kim is the founder of Tre Bella, a stylish and affordable wedding venue in Arizona. With a refined eye for design and an impeccable coordination process, Kim is passionate about keeping platinum-level weddings stress-free and within reach for busy couples.

