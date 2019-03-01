Top Ten Things for Couples To Do in Vegas

Mobile Beat Las Vegas may seem like a perfect guys week get away. Each year has seen an increase in the number of spouses attending the conference. It is really is a great place to have fun, learn and see the sights. The perfect mix of business and pleasure. Besides award winning entertainment and top notch casinos, Las Vegas hosts some beautiful nature parks and remarkable architecture on and off the strip. I’ve taken my wife many times to Mobile Beat and we’ve always tried to experience something new and still visit our favorite spots. Here’s a list of ideas comprised from some of the experiences my wife and I have enjoyed while at MBLV.

My Top Three Romantic things to do in Vegas:

Gondola ride at the Venetian followed dinner on the canal and a tour of the Palazzo and drinks Dinner at the Paris buffet and a ride to the top of the Eiffel tower to view the strip and watch the fountains at Bellagio Dinner and drinks at Bar 107 at the top of the Stratosphere. Best place to watch the sun go down and the strip light up

Top Three Shows To See

The Beatles LOVE at the Mirage Chris Angel at Planet Hollywood Tournament of Kings at Excalibur

Top Three Comedy Shows

Carrot Top at the Luxor Terry Fator at the Mirage Rich Little at the Tropicana

Top Three History of Vegas Experiences

The Mob Museum Neon Museum (night time outdoor garden of old Vegas neon signs) Henderson Railroad Museum

Top Three Animal Encounters

Secret Garden at the Mirage Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson

Top Three Nature Spots

Red Rock Canyon (sunrise or sunset it’s breathtaking) Hoover Damn (Be sure to walk over the damn and the bridge) Lone Mountain ( an amazing view of the valley)

Top Three Buffets

Red Rock Casino (breakfast or dinner) Encore (brunch) Paris (dinner, wine is included)

Top TV Show spots

Pawn Stars pawn shop near Freemont Street Counts Kustoms (Counting Cars located behind Circus Circus) American Restoration ( Located near Counts Customs)

Honorable Mentions

Freemont Street Experience (The area has become a little dirty. Wouldn’t bring kids after dark) Container Park (adults only after nine and a super cool hand crafted drink bar) Lake Mead Park drive Lake Las Vegas Boulder City (1950s town. Cool main street) Summerlin area and Tivoli Village (looks like Tuscany Italy) The Linc High Roller Ferris Wheel

There is so much to do and see in Las Vegas. Do your research early and buy tickets in advance for the shows you really want to see. Remember that car rental laws are a little different in Nevada. Most of these you can get to by bus or taxi. I hope this list helps you plan some amazing adventures and romance on your trip. Let me know which experiences were your favorite.

Michael Cordeiro ( 75 Posts Mike Cordeiro is the owner of M.C. Entertainment. A small RI multi-op. Mike got his start in the entertainment field while stationed in Frankfurt Germany in 1990. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Entertainment & Event Management from Johnson & Wales University and has appeared on TLC’s Four Weddings, Toddler’s and Tiaras, Acting credits include Bleed for This, Equalizer 2, TV commercials, Music videos and several episodes of the new AMC series NOS4A2. Follow him at: www.michaeljcordeiro.com