Tips To Grow On Part 2

We continue with tips to grow on from last week.

So there I sat…18 years old…living the wild, reckless, care-free life that most 1st year college students do and my dream was beginning to burst. We were also required to take a shift on the local campus radio station 89.3 FM WHSN and that is where I was first bitten with the radio bug. Radio is one of those things that gets in your blood and again being now 19 and loving the “fame” that it was bringing me I was all about it. I knew a couple of other DJs in my class who did bars and mixed on turntables but never really got to try turntables until a year or so later.



Tip: Try different things…you never know where a new passion might develop and lead you into a beautiful new world.



I IMMERSED myself in radio and remember having the blind luck of my hometown being granted a license to broadcast at 102.1 on the FM dial and the call letters WGUY-FM. It was here that I first learned how to splice tape on a reel to reel as well (Yes I’m that old….and for those of you who don’t know what this is… 🙂 look it up.) This young hungry broadcasting college student darkened the doors of Dan and Jocelynn Priestly owners of said station many times til Dan somehow took a liking to me and brought me on his sales staff. Looking back I was SO GREEN but Dan saw something (or just decided to appease the young whippersnapper)) and I busted my ass working at his station as Public Service Director and Sales and then also getting a job part-time on -air at our local top 40 station WWFX 104.7FM working with one of my radio idols Kid Kelly and at WGUY the other Bangor Maine radio icon Chuck Foster. Chuck Foster did video dances back in the 80s WAY before any of the current easier applications to do them existed and his show was something to be seen for a small town boy in Maine back in the day.



Tip: Be persistent. Sometimes it’s the only way you’ll get your foot in the door. The worst they can say is No and then you have your answer.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

