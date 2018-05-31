Time Part 2

There have been several books, seminars and courses written and taken on time management. Some are worth your TIME while others are not. Some of the best time management tips I have ever received is in Chapter 1 of the highly acclaimed book The Ultimate Sales Machine by Chet Holmes. In the book Chet talks about how best to prioritize our time, how to decide which tasks to complete first, how many tasks you should take on in a day (answer: 5). It’s a great read on business, time management and sage sales advice.

Another great way to save time is to automate as much of your tasks as possible. I have an auto responder that is carefully worded NOT to appear as an auto responder that is sent out the morning after an event. I’ve had banquet managers respond back saying “My gosh…get some sleep! Can’t believe you took the time to write after that long of a drive after your event!” Of course I didn’t write it that early in the morning but they thought I did. The task of touching base with her still was achieved albeit automated and saved me time and allowed me some shuteye. Here’s a copy of that email for you to use if you wish.

It was a pleasure working with you this past weekend. Working with people such as yourself who truly have their clients best interests at heart makes my job easier. Thank you for all that you do and if I can ever help you build your business, please let me know. I’ll be sure to pass along your name to future clients looking for your services.

Finally, take time out for YOU. Yes, YOU. YOU need time to personally re-charge your batteries and stay focused to be the best you possibly can be for your clients AND your family. It’s one of the best time investments you can personally make.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

