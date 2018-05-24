Time Part 1

Time

Time is our biggest asset and liability all in one. Do you spend your time or do you invest your time? Time is fleeting they say and for the life of a mobile DJ there has never been a truer phrase written.

Do you have a wife? Children? Family or loved ones? Most people, including my wife, work during the day and have the weekends off. Our busiest times of the year are when our loved ones and families have time off and wish to spend it with us. So what’s a DJ to do? The answer: prioritize.

Just as financial advisors tell you to always pay yourself first (savings accounts, investments and the like) you NEED to prioritize the PEOPLE in your life before the THINGS. I’ve invested A LOT of time this year away from my family to improve my business and provide for my family…a struggle as a man that I’m sure you are all too familiar with as well. Sometimes we make sacrifices for the greater good but the key is to make the most of the time that you have with the people in your life who are most important to you. My wife and I still take a yearly vacation together alone. Our family takes one yearly vacation together as well. Pay yourself your family time first. Put it on the schedule and don’t move it for anything.

We’ll be discussing more tips for time next week.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

