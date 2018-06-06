Thoughts on Hardware & Software – By Joe Bunn

In this article, I want to talk about technology. It’s not my normal subject matter, but when you’ve been in the game for 30 years like myself, you’ve used it all.
I remember the very first rig I bought from a DJ in my hometown who was getting out of the DJ business to become a golf pro. It consisted of two huge Peavey speakers with peeling vinyl on the sides. They sat on the floor and were powered by an amp that weighed more than my 13 year old self. I was using a combo of cassettes and really bad turntables to drop beats for the local “teen club,” which was really just a rented room in a country club where girls were on one side and boys on the other. Every once in awhile some brave souls would actually dance.
Needless to say, things have come a long way technology wise in the DJ industry in the past 30 years. While I’m a huge fan of tech, I do have some mixed feelings about it. I love the fact that I can carry an entire setup to a show in the back of a Prius now, since I don’t have amp racks (thank you powered speakers) and tons of CDs and record; but with the invention of software like Serato, it makes it very easy for anyone to say they’re a DJ. While they can go on Craig’s List and buy an illegal hard drive full of every song ever made, I had to collect them all!
