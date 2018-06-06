Thoughts on Hardware & Software – By Joe Bunn

In this article, I want to talk about technology. It’s not my normal subject matter, but when you’ve been in the game for 30 years like myself, you’ve used it all.

I remember the very first rig I bought from a DJ in my hometown who was getting out of the DJ business to become a golf pro. It consisted of two huge Peavey speakers with peeling vinyl on the sides. They sat on the floor and were powered by an amp that weighed more than my 13 year old self. I was using a combo of cassettes and really bad turntables to drop beats for the local “teen club,” which was really just a rented room in a country club where girls were on one side and boys on the other. Every once in awhile some brave souls would actually dance.

Needless to say, things have come a long way technology wise in the DJ industry in the past 30 years. While I’m a huge fan of tech, I do have some mixed feelings about it. I love the fact that I can carry an entire setup to a show in the back of a Prius now, since I don’t have amp racks (thank you powered speakers) and tons of CDs and record; but with the invention of software like Serato, it makes it very easy for anyone to say they’re a DJ. While they can go on Craig’s List and buy an illegal hard drive full of every song ever made, I had to collect them all!

also shout out to QSC for sponsoring in part this issue of Mobile Beat.

Joe Bunn ( 48 Posts Joe Bunn started his DJ career at the age of 14 in his hometown of Wilson, NC. He did shows all throughout high school, college at UNC-Chapel Hill, and eventually moved to Raleigh, NC in the late 90s where he started Bunn DJ Company. The company grew from a couple of DJs to 15 of the area’s best mobile DJs. Over the past few years, Bunn DJ Company has expanded to Charleston, SC, Charlotte, NC and Richmond, VA. The company performs at over 800 weddings a year and another 400 private, corporate and charity events. Joe has been on the board of both ILEA (International Live Events Assocation) and NACE (National Association of Catering & Events). In addition, he is a writer for many national DJ publications such as Disc Jockey News, Mobile Beat Magazine and DJ Times. Joe still DJs almost every weekend, but in recent years has been helping other DJs across the country grow their businesses. He has given seminars at Mobile Beat Las Vegas, Wedding MBA, DJ Times Expo, local/regional organizations, NC State and UNC-Chapel Hill. He has also been hired by DJs all over the world to help their businesses in every aspect from branding to sales.