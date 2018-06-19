The Wedding Marketing Pyramid

What you’ll discover:

There are two ways to get leads:

1. Get hunted by prospects through Pipelines.

2. Go fetch prospects with a Bucket.

I call them smart work and hard work. In this 2-part lesson, we’ll look at both.

Promised Result:

You’ll learn what to spend your marketing time on so other people deliver leads to you on autopilot. You’ll also discover how to avoid the downside of getting booked at one-hit wonders.

This is a big lesson. The important thing is for you to understand the Pipeline and Buckets principle because when the penny drops and you get that ‘Pipeline a-ha moment’, I’ll be right here on the other side of your screen smiling along with you!

Pipelines –

Sit at the top of your Marketing Pyramid, are word of mouth enquires, generated by other people, repeatedly on autopilot, often at no or little cost to you.

Buckets –

Sit at the base of your Marketing Pyramid, are hustled enquiries, generated by you, producing one-hit wonders, often at a cost to you.

I’m giving you licence to customise the base of your Marketing Pyramid to suit your business, but I highly recommend not tinkering with the order of your Golden Triangle, it literally is marketing gold.

The end in mind is to create your ‘Golden Triangle’ to sit at the pinnacle of your Marketing Pyramid. It’s the most powerful marketing asset capable of feeding your Pipeline with a lucrative source of high-paying prospects. And this is why I implore you to devote the majority of your marketing time, cultivating your Golden Triangle, because if you build your Pipeline correctly, you’ll get leads pumped into your phone and inbox, repeatedly, on autopilot, by other people, while you do other things.

Six differences between Pipelines and a Buckets:

Pipelines are

Word of mouth enquiries. Delivered repeatedly on autopilot. At little or no cost to you. Referrals sent by other people, while you do other things. Exclusive strategies with a high barrier to entry. Smart work.

Pipelines are your keys to the wedding booking vault.

The most successful wedding suppliers you know have made ‘cutting their keys to the vault’ their number one marketing goal.

This is smart work.

But there is a BUT.

It is impossible to create successful Pipelines without first establishing a sort-after signature wedding experience, so begin there because Pipelines are the difference between success and struggle.

There are over 100 different types of marketing strategies for you to choose from, and it’s easy to get overwhelmed with choice. You can’t do them all, so it’s vital you focus on those that predictably deliver. This is why you must instal Pipelines and build a ‘Golden Triangle’.

Having defined Pipelines, let’s balance this study by comparing them to Buckets.

Buckets are

Enquiries you hustle for most days of the week. Marketing efforts that produce one-hit wonders, trapping you on the ‘Hamster Wheel’. Strategies that often come at a cost. Leads created by you, if you stop your work drys up. Strategies with a low barrier to entry that are easily replicated by competitors. Hard work.

If in this moment you’ve discovered you’ve been working hard, not smart, make the change to create your Golden Triangle immediately.

The struggling wedding suppliers you know focus on the base of their marketing pyramid. They go hunting for clients with a Bucket most days of the week because they’ve not experienced the a-ha revelation you just have.

Hustle is their number one marketing strategy, and they work hard juggling everything because they follow the herd.

Their flawed marketing framework is limited to producing one-hit wonders instead of repeat business on autopilot.

They drag Buckets in the hope of winning business because they’ve not yet developed a sort-after wedding businesses with at least 5 USP’s, which makes it more difficult for them to create a Golden Triangle. A vicious cycle you must learn to avoid.

If you hunt with a Bucket in the base of your Pyramid for your entire career, you will always ‘repeatedly hustle’. Life will never get more comfortable. But until the framework of your Golden Triangle has been stabilised and pumps avatars to your inbox on autopilot, you must hustle. In fact, in the early stages of your career, hustle will be the primary way for you to earn a living but think of working the base of your pyramid as temporary marketing.



Don’t make the mistake of the herd who get stuck dragging Buckets forever. It’s a hamster wheel you’ll have to run on for a few years while you define the brilliance of your wedding business, and depending on where you are in your career right now, you may be in your final cycles, but the end in mind is to get off your hamster wheel as soon as you can.

Smart wedding business owners automate (most of) their marketing through Pipelines. I want this for you.

If you've enjoyed this lesson and would like more free wedding marketing strategies meet me over at www.weddingmarketingmastery.co.uk

