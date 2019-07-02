The Top Music Festivals in Maine for Summer 2019

Summer is upon us once again and so are music festivals that are meant to draw big crowds and give everyone the time of their lives. While Maine isn’t usually thought of as the best place to go for music, the fact is that it is a hidden gem in the world of entertainment. That’s why we’re going to check out the top music festivals for Maine coming in Summer 2019 so you know where to go and what to expect.

Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival

The first musical festival that you might want to see if you’re in Maine this summer is the Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival. This one features the Bluegrass genre of music, so it might not be for everyone. Even if the music is not your cup of tea, there is plenty to do for all the people that come. Arts, crafts and food typically appear in the crowd and you get to rub elbows with some big names from the Bluegrass music. The festival is happening June 20-23 and August 22-25, 2019 in Litchfield.

American Folk Festival

Another wonderful music festival that comes during the summer is the American Folk Festival. This happens on the waterfront of Bangor, Maine and lasts for three whole days on August 23, 24 & 25, 2019. This features folk music, some rock, and a lot of attractions that will interest anyone that is in the area. You’ll find music from all over the world coming to the city for this festival.

Sweet Chariot Music Festival

From August 6-8 in Burnt Coal Harbor, you’ll be able to visit the Sweet Chariot Music and Art Festival. Mostly, this is a mixture of vocal, instrumental, and even acting that takes place on stage by artists that emphasize their own original music. You aren’t going to find big names from other music genres here, but you will find an incredibly unique musical experience.

Impact Music Festival

One of the other major festivals happening on July 27 and 28 in Bangor is the Impact Music Festival, and it’s going to be a loud one. This features all sorts of hard rock and heavy metal bands that come together to get rowdy for their fans. Some of the artists that are featured this year include Five Finger Death Punch, Godsmack, and In this Moment. There are many artists that are coming along for the two day festival, and it is bound to bring in people from all over the state.

Bar Harbor Music Festival

Last but not least, there is the Bar Harbor Music Festival. This music festival takes place in Bar Harbor from June 30 – July 28, 2019. Every year, artists gather in this area for up to a month and play shows, show off local art, and attract tourists from all over the state. Over 2000 artists come every year to sing on stage and usually over a million guests come out to see what all music is all about. There are all sorts of artists and genres, so you’re bound to find something that makes you stick around throughout a day at least.

There are a lot of music festivals coming to various places around Maine this summer and you can be a part of any of them. These festivals are all about connecting people and bringing them together for a good time under the sun. Not only are they a great place to catch up on some of the latest tunes, but you can try food, art, and even get involved with the Maine dating scene. All of these music festivals are a good time and will expose you to unique elements of Maine’s scenic areas.

Mobile Beat ( 1803 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.