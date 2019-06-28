The Top Asian Music Festivals coming in Summer 2019

Just about any DJ that is interested in worldwide music will be thrilled to learn about the events happening in summer 2019. One of the areas of the world that is starting to get a little more recognition for music festivals is Asia. That’s why we are going to take a look into some of the top Asian music festivals that are coming out this year. The long and short of it is that this summer is going to be one to remember.

We the Fest 2019

This festival is hitting its stride in the middle of July, providing people with a wide variety of music from all over the world. While the main stop will be in Indonesia, there will be a lot of different kinds of music being played. Among them include Alvvays, Anne Marie, 6Lack, and more. Any DJ that wants to be in the crowd for some live music in Jakarta will want to see what these musical acts have to offer. It’s clear that there is a large draw for the main event, so it will certainly be worth checking out.

Summer Sonic 2019

Another absolute “banger” of a music festival for the summer can be seen at Summer Sonic 2019. This year, the main attractions will be landing in Japan. The cities of Osaka and Chiba will be hosting the event and swapping their musical guests every night so that people who go can see the likes of Shawn Mendes and Chance the Rapper perform in person. There are also going to be some live DJs that are going to entertain the crowd between major musical acts, so anyone can find a part of the night to enjoy. Not only is the music great for this festival, but the location is fantastic too.

5tardium

The people that love EDM will be thrilled to learn that the 5tardium event will be taking place in Nanji Hangang Park in South Korea. There will be a lot of different musical acts to follow as the event hits on June 29th and 30th. Some of the biggest names that are going to show up will be SAID THE SKY, Sullivan King, and Darren Styles. Expect some amazing beats and good times to follow if you make your way to this festival.

Wonderfruit Festival 2019

This Thailand music festival is planning on having a breakout year as it has been described as the Burning Man of Asia. Not only is there going to be a lot of live music at this festival, but there will also be food, art, and meetings on how to build a more sustainable future. Even if that last point isn’t your thing, you can still use the festival as a way to get involved with a different crowd and see what kind of music is appealing to more people these days. All things considered, the trip to Thailand for Wonderfruit Festival is nothing if not enlightening.

The Asian communities around the world are putting together some great shows that will feature amazing DJs, artists, and fans from various places in the world. Whether you live in Asia or are looking to travel there, these festivals will help anyone enjoy the best music in the area. If you’re looking for a partner to go with you to the festivals, it’s simple to use a site for Korean dating that will let you meet interesting ladies and gentlemen to bring with you to the shows. All in all, there are many potential shows to check out, so take this list and get ready!

