The Three Best Bands of the 2010’s.

The 2010’s (or the 10s? Not very catchy though, is it?) is a decade we have recently left behind, but not without fond memories of the great music it has provided us with.

We’ve seen some new genres emerge (have you heard of trap music?), and we’ve seen other genres begin a trip down the highway towards peripherality (indie-rock has had its heyday, right?)

I think we can all agree that the 2010’s was an exciting decade for music. The bands that shone throughout these years will no doubt go down as greats, who future generations will discover in years to come with great enjoyment, excitement, and intrigue.

Below, we explore three bands who made the 2010’s so enjoyable. Music lovers, unite!

Arctic Monkeys

Emerging from Sheffield, England, many credit the Arctic Monkeys as one of the pioneering bands to achieve public recognition via the Internet, with commentators praising them as moving towards a new understanding in the way in which emerging bands are promoted and marketed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FFbuJpxIG7I

The 2010’s saw the Arctic’s album ‘AM’ reached number 1 in multiple countries. They also produced two other successful albums in ‘Suck It and See’ and ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’.

Great music often represents scenes that existed during a specific period of time, capturing a mood and a zeitgeist that resonates with listeners. The Arctic Monkeys epitomize this, exemplifying what it was like to be staying out too late and enjoying yourself in the 2010s.

With their unique sound and global fanbase, it is not hard to see why the Arctic Monkeys are considered by most as worthy of being in the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

Tame Impala

Led by Australian multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker, Tame Impala has become an international sensation in the psych-rock world and beyond.

The musically dexterous Parker writes, records, performs and produces all of the project’s music. However, as touring act, the band consists of Parker, Dominic Simper, Jay Watson, Cam Avery, and Julien Barbagallo.

The band released three albums in this decade: ‘Innerspeaker’, ‘Lonerism’ and ‘Currents’, winning numerous accolades including a Grammy Award for The Alternative Album of the Year.

Parker has become recognized for his innovative use of musical techniques including phasing, delay, reverb and fuzz, which combine to create a unique sound. These techniques combined with his meaningful lyrics and strong melodies, has ensured the global music scene has been wowed by this distinct and genre-bending style.

Arcade Fire

What a decade for the Arcade Fire! Their popular albums in the 2010’s included ’The Suburbs’, ‘Reflktor’ and ‘Everything Now’, continuing their rise to international fame and consolidating their superstar status.

In particular, ’The Suburbs’ album drew many plaudits, winning a Grammy Award for the Album of the Year and Brit Award for Best International Album in 2011.

Despite the band’s slightly paranoid and melancholic tone, their music is beautiful to listen to and often breathtaking in its grandiose expression of emotions. Having accumulated a global following, they are no doubt a band who will be remembered as one of the greats of our generation.