The Rise And Fall Part 1

Ryan Leaf was a prodigy quarterback back in the late 90s. The second overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft by the (at the time) San Diego Chargers. He’s often labeled as the biggest NFL draft bust of all time. He hit the lowest of lows charged in the spring of 2013 with breaking and entering into houses, stealing prescription painkillers. He spent 32 months in prison. Now, he’s a recovering addict, has risen from prison and tours the country speaking to different organizations about his past transgressions and how to avoid them.

This story is not unique to Ryan Leaf. Todd Marinovich was also a highly touted prospect, seemingly bred to be a NFL quarterback by his father Marv just a short eight years earlier. Todd wasn’t even allowed to have a Big Mac grace his lips as a kid growing up, that’s how strict his father was about his training to be a NFL quarterback. Todd, as bright as his star shined at first, quickly flamed out due to not having true stock of the upcoming 3 P’s I’m about to share with you. What does this have to do with being a successful DJ? EVERYTHING.

Here’s the rub. We’ve all had the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. I’ve served as the DJ for Dick Clark’s private memorial service in Malibu California shortly after his passing, and I also had a roadblock setup waiting for me a mile ahead of where I was finally stopped for criminal speeding by the police. I’m sure you’ve had similar highs and lows in your life. It’s Perspective, Persistence and Passion that get you through. More on those 3 P’s next week.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

