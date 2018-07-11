The Right Mindset

There is a lot of talent and experience in the mobile DJ industry. In my market alone, I know DJs that have double, triple, or even quadruple the amount of time in this business that I do. I also know DJs with a seemingly endless supply of knowledge on topics (like sound) that I barely scratch the surface of. There are DJs with mountains of gear for every possible situation while I get by with two carefully chosen systems. Yet despite all these tangible and intangible resources, I see too many DJs stuck in progression ruts. They’re doing the same things, the same way, for the same price for years. What keeps people with the resources to improve from doing so? Often, it simply comes down to their mindset.

It’s not that they’re not motivated. Plenty of DJs are out slaving away at events, sometimes multiple times per week. Others are consistently posting on their social media and networking with local vendors frequently. Their mindset is based upon continually working harder, which in and of itself is not a bad principle at all. The hard work they are putting in, however, doesn’t always seem to translate into raising rates, new services, and more polished techniques. We’re all familiar with the phrase “practice makes perfect,” but someone once taught me that the phrase was flawed. The phrase should read “Perfect practice makes perfect.” No matter how much hard work you put into your business, if you’re working harder instead of smarter you’ll be stuck turning your wheels.

The key to escaping ruts and roadblocks to progression is changing our mindsets from “Work harder” or “Do what has worked for me in the past” to a mindset of “What am I not doing that the top DJs in my market and other markets around the country are doing?” We need to replace a mindset of complacency with one of innovation. Our mindset should be focused on searching out education, training, and new opportunities. These changes are free and easy to make. The best part is you don’t have to wait – you can start right now, channeling the strong work ethic or massive gear reserves you already have into a renewed mindset.

Jordan Nelson ( 57 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,500/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early DJ years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.