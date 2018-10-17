The Power of Suggestion: Are You Creating Your Own Problems?

Humans are very susceptible to suggestions and first impressions. The way we meet a new person can create a lasting thought in their mind that can be difficult to alter or remove. Our own perceptions can be changed by the slightest mention of a subject that triggers a negative memory, and the same can be said for our clients. In fact, there are many ways we can influence our clients without even realizing it, and in doing so we create problems for ourselves that never existed in the beginning.

One of the most prominent examples in my mind is during the music-planning portion of our consultations. Everyone has seen a bad DJ at work and nowhere is their cheesiness or over-the-top goofiness more evident than in the leading of so-called “line dances” such as the Cupid Shuffle or Cha-Cha Slide. In fact, the negative emotions or thoughts a future bride may have toward these interactive elements can be so strong that even the mentioning of the words “line dance” can immediately turn her off for the rest of the consultation.

But does she really hate these dances, or are they just attached to a negative experience? Personally, despite growing tired of having heard them a million times, I see the value in a well-utilized participation dance such as the Cupid Shuffle, and so do the vast majority of your average wedding guests. Utilizing one of these dances at the right time at almost any wedding can be a way to pack or re-pack a dwindling dance floor, and having a bride remove them from your arsenal leaves you with one less tool in your toolbox.

In reality, I have had very few instances of a bride coming into a consultation and telling me “no line dances” from the get-go. Instead, they usually decided to put their foot down when I brought up the “So what do you think about line dances?” question. But why, for the longest time, did I insist on even bringing this up in the first place? On the wedding day, provided you’ve done a good job up to this point and have packed the dance floor, the bride will most likely not care at all if you play a line dance at all, as long as she and all her friends are having the time of their lives. Once I realized this simple fact, I took that question out of my consultations. And guess what? I have so many more opportunities to use that tool that I didn’t have before.

This principle can apply to many parts of our consultations and business. I quit asking about “must plays” and “do not plays” and started to simply ask for “favorites,” which has drastically reduced the number of required songs I receive from couples. And the list goes on and on. If it’s not critical to the functioning of your business, consider how necessary bringing it up is, and you may alleviate some headaches.

Jordan Nelson ( 71 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,500/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early DJ years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.