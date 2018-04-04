The Perfect Time for a Consultation

One of the most important aspects of being a DJ (and specifically, a wedding DJ) is delivering a service that is tailored to the needs (and mostly wants) of the couples that we work with. To provide a personalized service requires getting to know your bride and groom, and this process usually occurs during some sort of consultation. Whether these meetings take place in person, through a video chat, or over the phone, being able to speak one-on-one with clients allows us to get to know their personalities and wishes in an efficient manner. Deciding on when to hold these meetings, however, can be a tricky affair. Today I’m going to examine two schools of thought and weigh the pros and cons of either choice so you can hopefully make a decision that’s right for your company.

Some DJs advocate for scheduling a consultation quickly after booking, giving the couple plenty of time to contemplate and decide on the details in the weeks and months leading up to the big day. One of the most salient benefits of this method is that it allows you to introduce couples to your unique style and methods early in the process, giving them time to take your advice on everything from music to floor plans while still in the beginning of the planning stage. It also lets you correct potential issues (terrible music choices or placing the DJ in the corner) before things are set in stone. One of the downsides to this method, however, is that with so much time between the consultation and wedding a couple can change their mind multiple times, leading to a headache for you as you prepare their timeline and music.

Other DJs lean toward scheduling a consultation withing a month or even a few weeks of the wedding day. In my eyes, the biggest benefit of this system is the finality of the planning process. Many elements of the wedding have already been set in stone, so couples can give you definite answers to your questions and have (hopefully) already given plenty of thought to their timeline, music, and floor plan. Additionally, with the wedding being so close it prevents them from making multiple adjustments once decisions have been made. Their are negatives to this method too. While delaying planning a month or so out can keep couples from changing their minds and making last minute switches, it also means that decisions they have made up to that point might be set in stone and unable to be changed.

I personally have attempted to combine the two methods by sending out planning information and suggestions early in the process followed by a consultation that takes place relatively close to the wedding day. I would love to hear your thoughts! What method have you found to work best in your business?

Jordan Nelson ( 44 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,500/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early DJ years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.