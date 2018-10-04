The Most Important Gear You Own Part 2

Stop it. Take a good L O N G hard look in the mirror. In a mirror you see everything in all of its (hopefully not) naked glory. Your positive attributes…negative connotations….everything exposed to the world. Your mirror is the reflection of who you TRULY are. YOU have the choice of how to react to things. YOU have the choice of what to do about any situation you put yourself in or are put in. (see what I did there…YOU put yourself in the situation….NOT anyone else.)



Alright….I looked in the mirror….now what??? Well…what do you see? Be cautious here. This is the time to reflect. To really think about where you are at, what you want to be and where you want to go moving forward. If you see positivity give yourself a pat on the back. Too often we get caught up in the daily grind of everything and don’t get a chance to even stop and share or soak in our successes. Be careful here too. Too much celebrating and some person with more drive and ambition is bound to steal your spot.



If you see negativity it’s time to stop playing the blame game. You need to think objectively about the situation that’s troubling you and really open your eyes to others perspectives around it. Are you ready to take responsibility for your actions? Are you ready to admit that it’s YOU who put you where you are today and do whatever possibly to take corrective action and better the situation? Start there.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

