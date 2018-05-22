The Mirror Part 2

Last week we talked about the mirror and challenged you with “How often are you looking in the mirror?” Do you regularly review sales and performance sessions? Here’s a couple more tips and suggestions to help you look in the mirror. First, you need to ask your client for permission. Know the laws in your state but always get permission first. It could be as simple as “Hey…maybe you or your fiance might say something that we could use later on for your wedding. :)” More than likely they will forget about the recording during your full conversation with them and when they talk about their first dance or their dance with their Dad it will sound more natural and much better for you to use during the event. The conversation should be around it bettering their overall event, and not just you being nosy from the standpoint of critique.

If you only have the option to record on your phone, then do that. However, I would strongly suggest checking out Zoom.us. Zoom is a platform that I have been using for the past few years now and I find it VERY effective for communicating with my clients in both the sales and the planning side of things. Having the meeting recorded on Zoom also helps in the case of the client deciding that they need to talk it over with someone first in deciding whether to go with you or not. Render the video file and then send it to them and encourage them to let the other person watch the video, this way they hear everything talked about in real time, and how their son or daughter may have reacted to what you were saying.

I encourage you to look at the mirror as not only how it benefits you but also how it can benefit your client, as ultimately that is who we work for in the long run. Use this concept to analyze every aspect of your business. You’ll be better for it.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 134 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.