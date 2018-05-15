The Mirror Part 1

The Mirror

What do you do when something goes wrong? How often are you examining what you could have done to make things better? I say this because I think it’s always important for us to look in the mirror first. I did a sales training recently and we analyzed one of my meetings. I went back and looked at it and I’m like “Oh, I shouldn’t have said that there.” It should be a consistent evaluation of where you’re at, how you’re doing, and where you want to go.

When I was in radio we used to aircheck ourselves. You may do this now for your performance either through audio or video recording. If you’re not, you should. What about for your sales? Sales is the lifeblood of your business. If you’re not “airchecking” your sales meetings, how can you correct issues and be sure your client is getting your best EVERY time out.

This is where the mirror comes in. Watch back footage from a sales meeting, planning meeting or from your performance, whichever area you want to improve in. You need to be analyzing every part of your business throwing that mirror if you will on every part of your business to get better and you have to be a constant student.

Just recently I was hired as well to analyze a sales video for another company and it was interesting the insights I got out of just watching that video. I have over a page of notes that I’ll be emailing and talking with that individual about here very soon. There’s so many things you don’t realize that you’re saying or you may not be looking at the body language of the client, or hearing their inflection and tone because what they’re saying may not be exactly what they mean. So if you haven’t had a chance to do some own self inflection is self introspective and you know watching that man in the mirror. If you haven’t had a chance to do that then I encourage you to do that. Next week we’ll talk about the steps you need to take FIRST once you decide to take a look in the mirror.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

