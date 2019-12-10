The Little Things Part 2

5 Little Things To Do That Clients Love – The Little Things

Last week we discussed a local fast food chain “Culver’s” that went above and beyond in customer service by handing out a carnation on Mother’s Day. We also mentioned that it doesn’t have to be something physical that makes you stand out to your customer base. Anything that shows you GENUINELY CARE will help ensure you stand out. Let’s look at how to stand out on social. Many people use Facebook regarding remembering their client’s birthdays and anniversaries. That’s all well and good, but what unique ways can you show you care beyond just on this day memories?

Let’s share a few ways to show you care beyond just social media.

Find a cause that is near and dear to the heart of your client and donate to it on their behalf. Drop a card in the mail thanking them for their business. Have an internal note section to take quick notes during a phone call with them and then refer to it when they call you back. Put their name in your phone after they call so that you can answer personally for them the next time they call back. Send them a gift card for their favorite beverage.

I hope these ideas inspire you to connect with your clients on a deeper level.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.