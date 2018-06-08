The Impact of Small Business Ownership on Your Physical & Mental Health

This week has been a tough week in the news, lately. Two celebrities committed suicide, this week. Kate Spade, and today, we learned that Anthony Bourdain also was found dead, by suicide. Both of these celebrities seemingly had it all. To be honest, I have always said that my dream job would be to have Anthony Bourdain’s job!

When thinking about suicide, or mental health issues, most people don’t consider very successful celebrities in the “at-risk” category. Everyone wants to be successful and “make it to the top.” So when people who have made it, commit suicide, it’s hard for many people to understand. We often think how can someone who had everything, do this? We have to understand that mental health issues can affect everyone and no one is immune to these issues.

Owning your own small business, such as your DJ business, can also take a toll on your health. Small business owners constantly strive to be better and to “make it to the top.” We often set goals of getting more bookings, making more sales, expanding, gaining more followers on social media, etc. However, what happens when you finally make more sales and reach those goals? If you’re like most people, including myself, previously, you set a new goal, that’s even more than what you’ve already accomplished. It’s a constant struggle and a tough cycle to be in. This cycle can truly take a toll on your health, both physically and mentally, and your relationships.

As small business owners, we often put in regular, long hours, working tirelessly to meet the demands of your business and/or to “get your business off the ground.” You can often blur the boundaries of work by never truly being off. You may respond to emails or calls at all hours, regardless of whether you’re “open” or not. You may feel overwhelmed and worried about when you’ll get the next sale. You also likely work multiple roles, which can be very overwhelming and stressful. Having these pressures and demands, non-stop, can truly take a toll on your health.

For our business, Austin’s Best DJs & Photo Booths, my wife and I did this non-stop work for the last 5 years. It truly took a toll on our health and our relationship, not only with each other but also our relationships with our family and friends. We worked tirelessly, to make it to the “top.” Every month, I set a new goal to reach, and whether I reached it or not, didn’t matter. If I reached it, I was happy for a moment, and then set an even tougher goal. If I didn’t reach it, I tried to understand why and made a plan to work harder, to achieve these goals. This was VERY stressful and while stress isn’t the same thing as having anxiety or depression, having long-term stress can greatly increase your risk of developing mental and physical health problems. I knew this and had to learn to step back, relax, and most importantly, learn to create boundaries and say no!

My wife, Diana, is actually a licensed clinical therapist; she helps me manage our business, as well. I know without her help, I would have been stuck in the cycle of constantly striving to do better and better. I was overwhelmed, stressed out, and began to feel it physically and mentally. Diana actually said to me “you’re definitely going to get where you want to be, but at what price? If you keep this up, you will lose me, and it’s already affected your relationships with your kids, your family, etc. You’re going to be on top, alone.” I knew she was right. I came up with a plan to create boundaries, continue to get the sales I wanted, and I learned to say “no” when I had to. I had to let go of everything I was doing, to help “stay on top.”

In essence, we took back our life. Having a successful business is great, but you have to find the right work-life balance, to truly enjoy the fruits of your labor. Today, I’m happy to say we’re finally enjoying that balance. We found ways to increase our sales and overall income, without taking on so many events. I encourage you to try to do the same!

