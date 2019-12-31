The Final Word

It’s December 31st, 2019. The end of a decade. The end of an era. 2020 brings to it new ownership for Mobile Beat, and I’m excited to be affiliated with the new team and direction as we gear up towards another Mobile Beat Photo Booth Expo Cruise. However, that’s not what this space is about. This space is about saying thank you.

The only thing constant is change. It’s important as friends and colleagues move on into new chapters in their lives for us to look back, give thanks, and praise them for helping us along in our journey in life. If it wasn’t for Ryan Burger, I wouldn’t have been able to speak to you through this medium for the last several years. If it wasn’t for Bob Lindquist and Michael Buonnacorso, who had the vision to start and see through a fledgling magazine for DJs into the new millenium, Ryan wouldn’t have had the career and life he had. For some of you this may come as a surprise, for others it won’t. Ryan and I always didn’t see eye to eye. We’ve had a run-in or two over the years but what I can say and respect about him most is his integrity. He wanted to see this through, see the tradition carry on. He spent a lifetime to the betterment of DJs and our mobile DJ industry. For that, he is to be commended.

Ryan, Jake, Mark, Joe, Nic and the rest of the BCP Live team, your dedication to MBLV was second to none and I and the rest of the industry thanks you. Best of luck in your retirement from the DJ world Ryan and best wishes on teaching the next generation on business. You’ll be thought of often and fondly. The DJ industry thanks you and owes you a great debt of gratitude.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.