The BPM Supreme Mobile App

I am genuinely excited about the new BPM Supreme mobile app for a number of reasons. I’m just going to say my one complaint about the app right off the bat, and then I’ll discuss all the stuff I can’t believe I ever lived without! No surprise with a brand new app, but it has been glitchy for me on
my phone. You know you really love an app when you power through the glitches to keep using it. Definitely true in my case…and I’m sure BPM Supreme will be rolling out updates quickly to get the app running smoothly.
So when you open the BPM Supreme app, you see seven sections:
Top Downloads, New Releases, News, Exclusives, Curated Sets, Radio
Charts, and BPM Supply.
Read the rest of this article and check out the full issue at Mobilebeat.com
Filed Under: 2019, Digital DJing
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment