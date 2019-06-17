The BPM Supreme Mobile App

I am genuinely excited about the new BPM Supreme mobile app for a number of reasons. I’m just going to say my one complaint about the app right off the bat, and then I’ll discuss all the stuff I can’t believe I ever lived without! No surprise with a brand new app, but it has been glitchy for me on

my phone. You know you really love an app when you power through the glitches to keep using it. Definitely true in my case…and I’m sure BPM Supreme will be rolling out updates quickly to get the app running smoothly.

So when you open the BPM Supreme app, you see seven sections:

Top Downloads, New Releases, News, Exclusives, Curated Sets, Radio

Charts, and BPM Supply.

Read the rest of this article and check out the full issue at Mobilebeat.com

Staci Nichols ( 29 Posts DJ Staci, the Track Star, has been a full-time mobile DJ for 10 years. She has performed internationally, on the Vegas Strip, at festivals, celebrity weddings, and for companies like Lamborghini and Reebok. Staci has spoken at major industry conferences and been featured on DJ News TV, ADJA, BookMoreBrides.com webinars, the Wedding MBA podcast, and a BPM Supreme Female DJ Forum. Staci is represented by both Scratch Events and Purim Agency.